Key takeaways
- Add to Delivery is now available to Prime members using the Amazon Shopping app or Amazon.com on mobile devices.
- With a single tap, members can instantly add eligible items from across Amazon—everything from pantry staples, to pet toys, electronics, clothing, books, and more—to upcoming deliveries.
- It’s an easy, fast, and free way to avoid creating new orders for last-minute additions.
We’ve all been there. You place an Amazon order, then realize there’s something else you need—paper towels, cat treats, that book you meant to grab, a birthday card, or your favorite snacks. Maybe it’s five minutes later. Maybe five hours. Either way, you’d like it delivered with your next order.
Now, you can do just that.
Introducing Add to Delivery, a new feature that makes it incredibly simple to add items to an upcoming delivery with just one tap. No need to go through checkout again, and no added shipping fees. Just find what you need, tap the "Add to Delivery" button, and your item will be added to your upcoming delivery automatically.
How does Add to Delivery work?
Eligible items will show a blue "Add to Delivery" button on their product detail page. This option is available on the Amazon Shopping app or Amazon.com on mobile devices.
When you tap the button, the item is instantly added to your upcoming delivery. If you change your mind right away, you'll see an “Undo” option to remove the item immediately.
How will Add to Delivery save me time?
Add to Delivery makes shopping with Amazon even more convenient— so when you realize there’s something else you need, you can quickly add it to your next order. With this feature, Amazon is adapting to how people actually shop: one need at a time, as they arise. If we can still add to your delivery that’s arriving later today or tomorrow, you’ll see the Add to Delivery option as you shop, and with one tap you’ll be done.
Do I have the Add to Delivery feature?
Add to Delivery is now available exclusively to U.S. Prime members. In the Amazon Shopping app or on Amazon.com on your mobile device, you’ll see the blue Add to Delivery button appear on the detail page for eligible items.
Not a Prime member?
Join today to unlock Add to Delivery and a whole suite of benefits—including fast, free delivery, streaming, exclusive savings, and more. Prime is available for $14.99/month or $139/year, with a 30-day free trial for eligible customers. Learn more at amazon.com/prime.
