Amazon offers a broad selection, carrying hundreds of millions of products, including 300 million items available with fast, free Prime delivery, across more than 35 categories including home, apparel, beauty, grocery, and everyday essentials. Because every customer and every shopping trip is unique, Amazon works to cater to every need, want, interest, and occasion. In the past year alone, we have increased product selection by millions of items at every price point, from luxury designers to everyday essentials. Last year, we introduced everything from premium brands like Clinique, Estée Lauder, Oura Rings, Armani Beauty, kate spade new york, Kiehl’s, and Dolce & Gabbana Beauty to new shopping experiences like Amazon Haul where customers can find ultra low-priced products.
Building on our mission to make customers lives better and easier every day with wide selection, low prices, and convenience, we’re now testing a new shopping experience in beta where we’ll show select products in our search results even if we don’t sell them in our store, and link to the brand’s website to make it easy for customers to purchase them there. These items will show up alongside the hundreds of millions of products sold directly on Amazon. Customers will be able to click on the link and go to the brand’s website to evaluate the product, see pricing and delivery options, and make purchases directly from that brand.
“We’re continuously working to expand selection and make shopping even more convenient for customers,” said Rajiv Mehta, Amazon’s VP of search and conversational shopping. “We’re testing bringing more selection and brands into our search results to help customers find even more of what they want and further improve our shopping experience for customers.”
This experience is currently live for a subset of U.S. customers in the Amazon Shopping app on both iOS and Android, and we’ll roll out to more U.S. customers and incorporate more brands based on feedback.
Fast, simple product discovery from Amazon and across the web
When customers who have access to the beta search for a brand and/or item, we’ll show relevant products found in Amazon’s store as well as select products we don’t carry that are available directly on another brand’s website.
Tapping on “See More” will direct customers to more results from that brand. When a customer clicks on a product that is sold in a brand’s store off Amazon, they will receive a notification they are leaving Amazon, and will be redirected to the brand's website. If the brand has Buy with Prime enabled products, Prime members can enjoy fast, free delivery, easy returns, and 24/7 customer support for items purchased directly on the brand’s website.
“We’re always experimenting with new ways to make it easier for customers to find products they want and need when they search in the Amazon Shopping app,” said Mehta. “We know customers have many options for where to shop, and we look forward to customer feedback on this new experience as we work to further improve selection, value, and convenience.”
