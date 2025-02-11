Building on our mission to make customers lives better and easier every day with wide selection, low prices, and convenience, we’re now testing a new shopping experience in beta where we’ll show select products in our search results even if we don’t sell them in our store, and link to the brand’s website to make it easy for customers to purchase them there. These items will show up alongside the hundreds of millions of products sold directly on Amazon. Customers will be able to click on the link and go to the brand’s website to evaluate the product, see pricing and delivery options, and make purchases directly from that brand.