Amazon now offers the broadest selection in retail, carrying hundreds of millions of products, including more than 300 million items available with fast, free delivery for Prime members, across more than 35 categories including home, apparel, beauty, grocery, and household essentials. We offer this vast selection because Amazon customers expect a wide variety of options, but evaluating products and making a choice can take time. Let’s say you’re shopping for a coffee maker in a physical store—you might find five to 10 models on the shelf. In Amazon’s store, there are many more coffee maker options available. For one customer, a red single-serving coffee maker with an easy to clean filter may make the most sense; for another customer, an industrial-sized stainless steel multi-purpose espresso machine may be the perfect choice. Our shopping experience is personalized and designed to help customers find and discover the products that are right for them, using signals including reviews, price, availability, delivery speed, return rates, and browsing and shopping history.

