When it comes to offering everyday low prices, we do the work to compare Amazon’s retail and grocery prices to match or beat competitors across the vast selection of products in our store, so customers don’t have to. And, for independent sellers who set their own prices, we work to feature offers that meet or beat major retailers’ prices so customers can feel confident they are getting a great deal. As a result, whether they are buying directly from Amazon or an independent seller in our store, customers can trust they are getting the lowest prices across the widest selection when shopping with Amazon.