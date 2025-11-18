Key takeaways
- Profitero's research analyzed more than 10,000 items across 16 product categories and found Amazon consistently delivered the lowest prices across each category.
- Amazon offers the lowest prices across all top-selling holiday product categories, with prices up to 5% lower than the nearest competitor in key gift categories.
- Amazon continues to be the most affordable place to buy everyday household essentials, with prices up to 5% lower than the next closest retailer on frequently purchased items.
Helping customers save money has always been central to Amazon’s mission, which is why we're proud that—for the ninth consecutive year—a study from Profitero, a third-party analytics and research firm, has confirmed that Amazon is America’s lowest-priced online retailer, offering the most affordable prices across 23 major online retailers.
- For its 2025 study, Profitero selected and analyzed more than 10,000 items across 16 product categories and found that Amazon consistently delivered the lowest prices to customers across each category. From appliances and beauty products to electronics and household supplies, Amazon offered prices that are 14% lower than other major U.S. retailers, on average.
- As customers prepare for the holiday season, Amazon has improved its price leadership, with prices up to 5% lower than the nearest competitor in key gift categories surveyed in the study—from appliances to electronics to toys. The study finds that Amazon offers the lowest prices across all top-selling holiday product categories, including appliances, books, electronics, fashion, sports and outdoors, tools and home improvement, toys and games, and video games.
- Beyond seasonal items, Amazon continues to be the most affordable place to buy everyday household essentials according to the study, with prices up to 5% lower than the next closest retailer on frequently purchased items like baby products, beauty items, health and personal care, household supplies, packaged foods, pet supplies, and vitamins and supplements—helping make customers' dollars go further where it matters most.
- Customers can also continue to find the best prices for their fashion needs. On average, Amazon prices are now 16% lower than other retailers surveyed, and 5% lower than the next lowest-priced retailer in fashion, according to the study.
"This research shows that plain and simple, once again, Amazon is America’s lowest-price retailer," said Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores. "Customers can trust that when they’re shopping Amazon they’re getting the most affordable everyday low prices across the widest selection, and that we’ll meet or beat the prices of other major retailers. Whether buying everyday household essentials or gifts for friends and family, we’re the best place to shop for low prices—and we’re delivering orders at record-breaking speeds."
This holiday season, customers will find even more chances to save with millions of deals across popular categories including home, electronics, beauty, and apparel during Amazon’s Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday deal events, from November 20 to December 1. Shoppers can discover everything they need for the holiday season with Amazon's Holiday Shop, featuring thoughtfully curated collections and gift guides organized by recipient, price point, and interest—from stocking stuffers to premium picks for the hardest-to-shop-for people on their lists.
When it comes to offering everyday low prices, we do the work to compare Amazon’s retail and grocery prices to match or beat competitors across the vast selection of products in our store, so customers don’t have to. And, for independent sellers who set their own prices, we work to feature offers that meet or beat major retailers’ prices so customers can feel confident they are getting a great deal. As a result, whether they are buying directly from Amazon or an independent seller in our store, customers can trust they are getting the lowest prices across the widest selection when shopping with Amazon.
Amazon is committed to providing customers with great value through the lowest prices every day across the widest selection, plus extra savings for Prime members. In fact, Prime members enjoy the biggest savings from Amazon. Now in its 20th year in the U.S., a Prime membership is more valuable than ever, saving many millions of Prime members hundreds or even thousands of dollars every year.
We know our customers appreciate that we work hard to save them money—and our focus remains on delivering low prices, vast selection, and unmatched convenience to our customers.
