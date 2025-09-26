Amazon’s wide selection of hundreds of millions of products means customers can shop at every price point—from affordable private-label items from independent sellers and Amazon’s own brands, low-priced groceries and name-brand products that customers know and love, to sharply priced premium and luxury branded items. Amazon and independent sellers in our store work hard to offer

everyday low prices

across our wide selection of hundreds of millions of products—more than 60% of items sold in Amazon’s store come from independent sellers, and sellers worldwide offered customers competitive prices plus tens of billions of dollars in savings with deals and coupons in 2024.

Independent analysis

has named Amazon the lowest-priced U.S. retailer every year since 2017

, with online prices that were an average of 14% less expensive than all major U.S. retailers in 2024 across tens of thousands of identical products.