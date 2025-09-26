Amazon aims to make customers’ lives better and easier every day—and helping them save money is a big part of delivering on that mission. In addition to offering a vast selection of hundreds of millions of products and a convenient shopping experience from search to delivery, Amazon provides customers with great value through the lowest prices every day across the widest selection, plus extra savings for Prime members.
“Ever since we opened our virtual doors, Amazon has been relentlessly focused on delivering low prices, vast selection, and unmatched convenience to our customers,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores. “When it comes to providing customers great value, we are committed to offering the lowest prices every day across the widest selection, and we know customers really appreciate Amazon doing the work to meet or beat the prices of other retailers plus offering fantastic extra deals and discounts so they can trust they’re getting a great deal shopping with us day after day, week after week, year after year.”
Here’s how customers save money every day while shopping with Amazon and by signing up for a Prime membership:
Amazon offers the lowest prices every day across the widest selection of products.
Amazon’s wide selection of hundreds of millions of products means customers can shop at every price point—from affordable private-label items from independent sellers and Amazon’s own brands, low-priced groceries and name-brand products that customers know and love, to sharply priced premium and luxury branded items. Amazon and independent sellers in our store work hard to offer everyday low prices across our wide selection of hundreds of millions of products—more than 60% of items sold in Amazon’s store come from independent sellers, and sellers worldwide offered customers competitive prices plus tens of billions of dollars in savings with deals and coupons in 2024. Independent analysis has named Amazon the lowest-priced U.S. retailer every year since 2017, with online prices that were an average of 14% less expensive than all major U.S. retailers in 2024 across tens of thousands of identical products.
When it comes to offering everyday low prices, we do the work to compare and match Amazon’s retail and grocery prices with competitors across the vast selection of products in our store so customers don’t have to. And, while independent sellers set their own prices, we work to feature offers that meet or beat major retailers’ prices so customers can feel confident they are getting a great deal. As a result, whether they are buying directly from Amazon or an independent seller in our store, customers can trust they are getting the lowest prices across the widest selection when shopping with Amazon. Customers also enjoy extra discounts through daily deals with validated savings, coupons, and Amazon’s sale events that offer millions of deals—such as Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. Last year, Amazon customers worldwide saved more than $35 billion on deals and coupons alone.
Prime members get extra savings.
Prime members enjoy the biggest savings from Amazon. Now in its 20th year in the U.S., a Prime membership is more valuable than ever, saving many millions of Prime members hundreds or even thousands of dollars every year. The recently enhanced Prime for Young Adults membership provides 18- to 24-year-olds exclusive new money-saving perks and all the savings, convenience, and entertainment of a regular Prime membership at 50% of the standard cost. Amazon Family enables Prime members to share a range of benefits with one adult—whether that is a spouse, family member, or roommate—and Prime Video and additional digital content like Kindle eBooks, audiobooks, and games, with up to four children in their household.
Exclusive Prime member benefits include:
Fast, free delivery; exclusive deals; and other money-saving benefits worth hundreds or thousands of dollars every year.
Prime offers unlimited free delivery at record speeds on more than 300 million products with everyday low prices—and tens of millions of items can be delivered the same or next day. Twenty years ago, we introduced Prime with 1 million items shipped in two days, for free. Today, members can shop 20 times more selection that’s available for delivery twice as fast, making Prime a better value than ever. Prime-exclusive deal events such as Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days help customers save big—and members also get Prime-exclusive discounts every day throughout the year, including savings on everyday essentials and fresh groceries at Amazon.com, Whole Foods Market, and Amazon Fresh.
Prime members also enjoy other exclusive shopping benefits that help them save hundreds of dollars annually—including a free Grubhub+ membership worth $120 per year; fuel savings of 10 cents per gallon at bp, Amoco, and ampm worth an average of nearly $70 per year*; and fast, free delivery when shopping online stores beyond Amazon that offer Buy with Prime. Prime Visa and Prime Store Card offer eligible Prime members unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market with no annual card fee, while Prime Visa also offers unlimited rewards everywhere else, with 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and on local transit and commuting, and 1% back on all other purchases.
Streaming, music, reading, gaming, and AI assistant benefits worth hundreds of dollars each year.
Prime members enjoy a huge array of entertainment benefits as part of their membership—including a broad selection of shows, movies, and live sports on Prime Video.** Other benefits include ad-free listening to millions of songs and podcasts with Amazon Music; reading from a selection of eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, comics and manga; unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos; and free games and a monthly Twitch channel subscription. Members will soon also get access to our newest Prime benefit, Alexa+, a next-generation assistant powered by generative AI, which will be $19.99 per month, but free for Prime members.
Big savings on add-on benefits worth hundreds of dollars each year.
For even more savings and convenience every day, Prime offers discounted add-on benefits for members to take advantage of—including unlimited, free grocery delivery from Whole Foods Market, Amazon, and third-party grocers on orders over $35 for $9.99 per month; discounted, high-quality health care from Amazon One Medical for $9 per month—or $99 annually compared to $199 annually for non-Prime members; prescription medications as low as $1 per month and fast, free medication delivered to your door from Amazon Pharmacy; unlimited eligible generic prescription medication with fast, free delivery for $5 per month with RxPass from Amazon Pharmacy; and a discounted monthly subscription on Amazon Music Unlimited.
Amazon offers more convenient programs to shop and save.
All Amazon customers can save by shopping Amazon’s high-quality, low-priced private-brand items across a range of categories, including groceries, home, beauty, baby, and more—or by signing up for Subscribe & Save—where customers can save up to 15% on grocery and household essentials with auto-delivery. Customers can also shop deep discounts on quality used, refurbished, or overstock products and top brands on Amazon Resale, Amazon Renewed, and Amazon Outlet. Additionally, Amazon Haul offers an ultra-low-priced shopping experience within the Amazon store, featuring a wide selection of fashion, home, lifestyle, electronics, and more, with typical delivery times of one to two weeks and all backed by Amazon’s A-to-z Guarantee. Amazon Access also offers resources to make shopping on Amazon easier and even more affordable—including a discounted Prime Access membership for qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers.
Learn more about everything that comes with a Prime membership and sign up today to get the most savings with Amazon.
Amazon data mentioned here is worldwide, and reflects January 1–December 31, 2024, unless otherwise indicated. All financial figures are in U.S. dollars ($).
*If purchasing at qualifying locations. Savings calculation based on an average of 675 gallons used per year, and an average of 21.5 miles per gallon used on light-duty economy cars. This is data is sourced from the Department of Transportation. Individual member savings may vary based on fuel usage and purchasing activity, among other factors.
**Prime Video-only members pay $8.99 per month.
