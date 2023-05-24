Have you seen Subscribe & Save when shopping in Amazon’s online store, but always wondered what it was? Subscribe & Save helps customers save money on regularly scheduled deliveries. In fact, in the last 12 months, we passed on more than $1 billion in savings to subscribers around the world.

The program has tens of millions of global subscribers with hundreds of millions of subscriptions, which also saves customers time. That’s tens of millions of customers never running out of the things they reorder most, like coffee, diapers, dog food, toilet paper, cleaning supplies—even socks.

Did you know it's on Prime? An Amazon Prime membership comes with much more than fast, free delivery. Check out the shopping, entertainment, healthcare, and grocery benefits, plus updates available to members. Read more

While you don’t need a Prime membership to use Subscribe & Save or to take advantage of the program’s free delivery, Prime saves members money every day. Prime offers exclusive deals, free delivery on all eligible orders, prescription savings, and quality entertainment.

Here are five frequently asked questions about Subscribe & Save.

How does Subscribe & Save work?

You can save time and money with Subscribe & Save in just three easy steps.



Shop from thousands of products Select the quantity and schedule that works for you (from weekly to every six months—change the cadence at anytime) Create your subscription

The program has no fees, and you can cancel or adjust your subscriptions at any time. You can even unlock extra savings—up to 15% off—on eligible subscriptions when you receive five or more subscriptions in one auto-delivery. From detergent to toothpaste to dog treats, you can subscribe to all of your everyday essentials and take advantage of free delivery with Subscribe & Save.

What are customers subscribing to?

In the last year, Subscribe & Save has helped customers around the world be able to:



Brush their teeth with more than 29 million tubes of toothpaste

Make more than 630 million cups of coffee

Enjoy more than 6 million cups of popcorn—enough for 113 sold-out crowds at Climate Pledge Arena

Give their pups more than 1 billion dog treats

Do more than 1 billion loads of laundry



Subscribe & Save best-selling items in the U.S. include: laundry detergent, vitamins and supplements, and cat litter.



How do I find products eligible for Subscribe & Save?

When searching for your everyday essentials, you can filter for Subscribe & Save eligible products using the "filters" drop down on mobile or by checking the Subscribe & Save box on the left-hand side on desktop. Or, you can visit Subscribe & Save to shop thousands of eligible items.

“I’m proud of the more than $1 billion in savings we’ve been able to deliver to customers around the world through Subscribe & Save in the last 12 months,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores. “We have tens of millions of global Subscribe & Save subscribers benefitting not only from savings, but also from the ease that Subscribe & Save offers—me included. Features like this are a great example of how we are working to bring greater selection, more savings, and convenience to customers.”

What if I want to pause or cancel my subscription?

Managing your Subscribe & Save orders is easy. In advance of each delivery, we will send you a reminder email showing the products, price, and any applicable discount for your upcoming delivery.

Subscribe & Save automates your needs but keeps you in control. Skip your deliveries or cancel your subscriptions at any time by visiting Manage Your Subscriptions. You can also change your subscription frequency, quantity, or delivery day.





What are some Subscribe & Save customer favorites?

Start saving time and money on everyday essentials by visiting Subscribe & Save.