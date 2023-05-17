Amazon unveiled an update to its Echo lineup, introducing four new Echo devices that make it even easier to access Alexa at home and on-the go at an incredible price point for customers. These include the all-new Echo Pop, available in two fun new color options, Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal; the next-generation Echo Show 5 with a redesigned speaker system to deliver twice the bass of the previous generation; Echo Show 5 Kids in a new colorful space-themed design; and all-new Echo Buds that deliver high-quality audio and access to Alexa on-the-go.

These new Echo devices pack even more value into their compact form factors and offer customers even more choice in how they access Alexa. There have now been well over half a billion Alexa-enabled devices sold globally, and customers are using Alexa more than ever. Engagement with Alexa increased more than 35% in 2022.

The all-new Echo Pop ($39.99)

Echo Pop in Midnight Teal

Echo Pop is a completely new form factor with a front-facing directional speaker, which delivers full sound and access to Alexa for just $39.99. Its compact design is perfect for a dorm room, apartment, or if you’re simply looking to add Alexa to more rooms in your home. Just ask Alexa to play music or your favorite podcast, control compatible smart home devices, answer questions, or tell jokes. In addition to the familiar Charcoal and Glacier White, Echo Pop comes in two all-new color options—Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal.

“It was a big challenge to imagine and deliver a powerful smart speaker at this price,” said Rajesh Parthasarathy, principal product manager on the team that built Echo Pop. “We designed a unique form factor and added two new color options—we think customers are going to love it.”

Packing even more value into its small size, Echo Pop also supports eero Built-in, which means it can add up to 1,000 square feet of coverage to your existing eero Wi-Fi network.

Next-generation Echo Show 5 ($89.99) and Echo Show 5 Kids ($99.99)

Echo Show 5 in Glacier White with adjustable stand accessory

Echo Show 5 is the most popular Echo Show device. With this next-generation Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 5 Kids, we’re introducing a sleek new look. The speaker system has been completely rearchitected to provide double the bass of the previous generation and clearer sound for enjoying entertainment such as music, Audible audiobooks, video content, or podcasts. Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 5 Kids also include the AZ2 Neural Edge processor and a reengineered microphone array.

“We did a lot of customer opinion research and learned that sound is one of the most important elements of this kind of device,” said Christina Cao, senior product manager at Amazon. “So we took that customer feedback and delivered our best-sounding and fastest Echo Show 5.”

Built for kids, the new Echo Show 5 Kids includes all the same hardware improvements but with an out-of-this-world space-themed galaxy design, and kid-friendly Alexa responses, jokes, homework help, and explicit lyric filtering. Kids can have dance parties, listen to audiobooks, play games, or make video calls to parent-approved contacts. They can also co-create a visual story using the Create with Alexa feature, featuring two brand new themes: Dinosaurs and Jazzy Jungle.

Echo Show 5 Kids with galaxy design

Echo Show 5 Kids comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee, a suite of parental controls, and includes one year of Amazon Kids+, the only kid-focused subscription with thousands of ad-free and kid-friendly audiobooks, videos, Alexa skills, and more.

Customers also can purchase an adjustable Echo Show 5 stand accessory with a USB-C charging port.

All-new Echo Buds ($49.99). Plus, Echo Auto is now available in more countries.

Echo Buds feature lightweight, semi-in-ear design

Echo Buds are wireless earbuds with rich, balanced sound that make it easy to bring Alexa wherever you go. Alexa can help cue music, resume your podcast, pick up where you left off in your Audible audiobook, set a reminder, or make a call, leaving your hands free.

“These new Echo Buds deliver high-quality audio, long-lasting battery life, and premium features at an unbelievable price,” said Anuj Dron, senior product manager on Amazon’s Echo team. “They give customers easy access to audio content and Alexa anywhere they might be.”

Echo Buds feature high-quality audio and a lightweight, semi-in-ear design so you can stay connected to your surroundings while listening to music or taking phone calls. They’re sweat-resistant, with a battery that provides up to five hours of music playback per charge, up to 20 total hours with a fully charged case, and up to two hours after a 15-minute charge.

The multipoint pairing feature enables you to pair Echo Buds to two devices simultaneously. They will automatically recognize which device is playing audio and switch to that device, so you can make a video call on your laptop and switch to listening to music on your phone without skipping a beat. You also can customize tap controls on Echo Buds in the Alexa app to do things like long press or double tap to listen to music, answer phone calls, mute your mics, and more.

Echo Auto with adhesive mount provides placement flexibility in the car

Amazon also announced that Echo Auto, which brings the convenience of Alexa to your vehicle, is now available for customers in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan. This generation of Echo Auto comes in a slim design with an adhesive mount for increased placement flexibility in the car. It’s also built with five microphones, so you can keep your eyes on the road and easily listen to music, make calls, and add items to your calendar or to-do list with Alexa.

