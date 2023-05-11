4 cool things you can do on your Fire TV using the Ambient Experience

For decades, TVs have brought people together to entertain, inform, and inspire. But as technology advances, you may have wondered whether one of the most prominent screens in your home—the smart TV—is keeping pace. Now, with the Fire TV Ambient Experience, the smart TV is taking on a new role in the home.Sensors incan detect when someone enters the room and automatically turn on the Ambient Experience. The feature populates the TV screen with useful and glanceable information—like personalized weather forecasts, calendars, news headlines, and music—turning the TV into an always-smart device when it’s not streaming movies or shows. To manually turn on the Ambient Experience on your Omni QLED Series, just ask Alexa to “launch ambient,” or short press the power button on your Alexa remote.Like all Fire TV devices, the Omni QLED Series has a deep integration with Alexa, which means you can control your TV simply by using your voice. The Omni QLED Series is equipped with a far-field microphone, so from across the room without your remote, you can say things like, “Alexa, play.” Alexa will respond to your request and pick up where you left off in the series. Alexa also delivers personalized content recommendations, helping customers discover the movies, shows, games, and videos they want to stream.The, the first TV built with the Fire TV Ambient Experience, is now available in three additional sizes—43”, 50”, and 55”—making the Ambient Experience accessible to more rooms and spaces.Here are four of the coolest things you can do with the Ambient Experience.