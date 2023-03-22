Amazon updates the Fire TV lineup with new QLED sizes, a $200 smart TV, and availability in new countries

, which starts at $499.99, also includes the Fire TV Ambient Experience. The feature transforms the TV into an always-smart device that allows customers to see glanceable information on their screen, like their schedule with Calendars and Reminders. They can also leave Sticky Notes for family members, control smart devices like thermostats or Ring Video Doorbells, play audio from services like Amazon Music, Spotify, and iHeart Radio, and much more.The Omni QLED Series can also turn your TV into an in-home art gallery. The Ambient Experience features a growing collection of more than 1,700 free gallery-quality pieces of artwork—no monthly subscription required. The Omni QLED Series comes with Alexa built-in, so if a piece of art catches your eye, find out more by asking: “Alexa, who painted this?” or “Alexa, tell me more about this artwork.”Later this year, Amazon will enhance the Ambient Experience to feature dynamic art, an art concept that adapts to the current environment. Based on the time of day, temperature, weather, and other factors, dynamic art responds to its surroundings to display unique, personalized pieces of art that are always evolving.