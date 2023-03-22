Amazon updates the Fire TV lineup with new QLED sizes, a $200 smart TV, and availability in new countries

Having sold over 200 million devices globally, Fire TV adds to the Amazon-built TV lineup with additional sizes to the Fire TV Omni QLED Series, new-to-world Fire TV 2-Series, and expansion to the UK, Germany, and Mexico.
Amazon launched the first Fire TV in 2014 and has been reimagining the smart TV experience ever since. To date, Amazon has sold over 200 million Fire TV streaming players and smart TVs globally.
Now, Amazon is expanding the Amazon-built TV lineup with three new sizes of the Fire TV Omni QLED Series—43”, 50”, and 55”—and introducing the affordable Fire TV 2-Series, starting at just $199.99. Amazon is also launching its Amazon-built TVs in more countries, bringing the Fire TV Omni QLED Series, Fire TV 4-Series, and the new Fire TV 2-Series to the United Kingdom, Germany, and Mexico for the first time.
“We knew we could build a better experience for the living room,” says Daniel Rausch, vice president of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. “Televisions are the fastest growing segment in the Fire TV business. When customers love something, we double down.”
Read on to learn more about what’s new.
1.Three new sizes of the Fire TV Omni QLED SeriesThe popular Fire TV Omni QLED Series is now available in three new screen sizes—43”, 50”, and 55”. The Omni QLED includes the Fire TV Ambient Experience, which uses the power of Alexa to display helpful information like Calendars and Reminders, Sticky Notes, and free gallery-quality artwork (more on that later). The Omni QLED Series features a stunning 4K Quantum Dot Technology (QLED) display to provide an immersive, cinematic experience. Plus, built-in, far-field microphones enable customers to use Alexa from anywhere in the room, hands-free, to find apps, discover shows, manage playback, and control the Ambient Experience.
2.New updates to the Omni QLED’s Fire TV Ambient ExperienceThe Fire TV Omni QLED Series, which starts at $499.99, also includes the Fire TV Ambient Experience. The feature transforms the TV into an always-smart device that allows customers to see glanceable information on their screen, like their schedule with Calendars and Reminders. They can also leave Sticky Notes for family members, control smart devices like thermostats or Ring Video Doorbells, play audio from services like Amazon Music, Spotify, and iHeart Radio, and much more.
The Omni QLED Series can also turn your TV into an in-home art gallery. The Ambient Experience features a growing collection of more than 1,700 free gallery-quality pieces of artwork—no monthly subscription required. The Omni QLED Series comes with Alexa built-in, so if a piece of art catches your eye, find out more by asking: “Alexa, who painted this?” or “Alexa, tell me more about this artwork.”
Later this year, Amazon will enhance the Ambient Experience to feature dynamic art, an art concept that adapts to the current environment. Based on the time of day, temperature, weather, and other factors, dynamic art responds to its surroundings to display unique, personalized pieces of art that are always evolving.
3.Amazon’s most affordable Amazon-built Fire TV yetAmazon has been looking for ways to make the Fire TV experience accessible to even more customers. That’s why it built the all-new Fire TV 2-Series. The smart TV comes in two sizes—32” and 40”—and includes an Alexa Voice Remote to easily find, launch, and control content or check the weather, sports, the status of your smart home devices, and more.
The Fire TV 2-Series 32” model brings movies and shows to life in HD resolution, while the Fire TV 2-Series 40” model offers enhanced clarity and detail with Full HD. Both sizes include support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The brand-new Fire TV 2-Series is available now.
4.Hearing aid compatibility for more customersMillions of people rely on hearing aids and implants. Fire TV proudly supports the open-source Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA) protocol. In 2022, the second-generation Fire TV Cube became the first streaming media player in the U.S. to support ASHA through a collaboration with hearing aid company Starkey.
Less than a year later, Fire TV streaming media players and smart TVs became the first streaming TV devices to stream sound directly to a hearing implant sound processor through its work with Cochlear. The Fire TV Omni QLED Series, Fire TV 4-Series, and Fire TV 2-Series now all support ASHA. Customers with compatible Starkey Bluetooth hearing aids or Cochlear hearing implant sound processors can connect directly with these Amazon-built TVs to enjoy audio from their favorite streaming apps, use Alexa, listen to music, hear navigational sounds, and more.