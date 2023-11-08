Something as important as taking care of your health, whether it’s for urgent or long-term health needs, should be easy. Unfortunately, the health care experience in the U.S. is often frustrating, hard to navigate, and dissatisfying overall. Scheduling even a basic check-up can require waiting weeks, and when you finally do get in for your appointment, it often feels rushed and impersonal. More immediate concerns oftentimes result in costly visits to urgent care, resulting in unnecessary time and money spent for something that could have been treated virtually.

That’s why we’re excited to announce a new Prime membership benefit that brings the high-quality care from One Medical to Prime members—it’s a health care experience designed around you, with a care team that’s on call and ready for you when and where you need them. One Medical, an Amazon company, has been reinventing the health care experience to make it easier for people to get the health care they need—from preventive care, to addressing immediate concerns, to managing chronic conditions like diabetes.



Nationwide on-demand virtual care 24/7 at no additional cost

The new One Medical membership covers unlimited access to 24/7 on-demand virtual care, including video chats with licensed providers within minutes and an easy in-app “Treat Me Now” feature that lets you get fast care for common concerns such as cold and flu, skin issues, allergies, urinary tract infections, and more. Virtual care is available nationally, and members don’t incur any additional costs for on-demand virtual care services—it’s all covered by the membership. And, One Medical’s app makes it easy for members to navigate care and stay on top of their health journeys—from prescription management, secure messaging with providers, follow-up action items after appointments, and more.

In-person and remote primary care services

Prime members who sign up for this new benefit and live near a One Medical location can also easily schedule same- and next-day remote or in-person appointments at any of One Medical’s hundreds of primary care offices across the U.S. One Medical offices are designed to make patients feel better in a stress-free and welcoming environment, offering drop-in on-site labs, appointments that start on time, and longer visits with ample uninterrupted time between patients and their primary care providers. For office visits, customers use their insurance or pay out of pocket. One Medical also accepts health plans from most insurance carriers, and you can see which ones on One Medical’s insurance plans page.

"When it is easier for people to get the care they need, they engage more in their health, and realize better health outcomes,” said Neil Lindsay, senior vice president, Amazon Health Services. “That’s why we are bringing One Medical’s exceptional experience to Prime members—it’s health care that makes it dramatically easier to get and stay healthy.”

This new Prime membership benefit is available to Prime members for just $9 a month (or $99 annually—up to $100 off the standard One Medical membership fee). And, the savings extend to the whole family. Prime members can add up to five additional memberships, each costing just $6 a month (or $66 annually—up to $133 off the standard fee). That’s up to 50% savings on One Medical’s membership for the first member and up to 67% for each additional membership. Whether you need to connect with a health care provider about your child’s fever in the middle of the night, quickly message your primary care provider to address a health care concern, or stay on track with your overall health goals, Prime now has a health care benefit that fits into your family’s life. You can connect virtually or in-person and know your care is being managed by one care team that works together to help you stay healthy.

Here is what One Medical members are saying:

"The video care 24/7 really is a life saver. Had a respiratory virus a couple weeks ago and it was great not having to drag myself into the office."—Henry, New York City

"I love One Medical. Blew my mind that I spent my entire appt. with my doctor, vs. sitting alone in a cold room for 20 min after a nurse takes vitals, only to see my doc for 1-2 min. Truly a revolutionary experience."—Gabe, New York City

"I'm 30 years old and just now found a primary care that gave me an all-around great experience. I genuinely felt heard—given resources and personal recommendations for any next steps. I only saw the doctor I chose, which greeted me from the waiting room and brought me back herself."—Abagail, Atlanta

“I love One Medical so much. It's one of the services that has improved my life the most. They make getting care so, so easy when it was always difficult and prevented me from being proactive in the past.” —Allie, Austin

Here’s how to sign up:



Prime members can go to health.amazon.com/prime



Members will have the option to pay monthly or annually, and then checkout.



Members will then be guided to One Medical where they can download the One Medical app, create an account, add family members, and book their first appointment.

“The new One Medical benefit gives Prime members access to high-quality primary care and 24/7 on-demand virtual care for only $9 a month or $99 a year—up to $100 savings,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president, Amazon Prime. “This new benefit is the latest example of how we’re making it easier for Prime members to take care of their health. Prime members also have exclusive access to benefits from Amazon Pharmacy, including RxPass, which lets members get as many eligible medications as they need for one flat fee of $5 per month and have them delivered free to their doors in two days or less, and Prime Rx, which helps members save up to 80% on prescriptions when not using insurance at Amazon Pharmacy and over 60,000 pharmacies nationwide.”

Learn more and get started at health.amazon.com.