Something as important as taking care of your health, whether it’s for urgent or long-term health needs, should be easy. Unfortunately, the health care experience in the U.S. is often frustrating, hard to navigate, and dissatisfying overall. Scheduling even a basic check-up can require waiting weeks, and when you finally do get in for your appointment, it often feels rushed and impersonal. More immediate concerns oftentimes result in costly visits to urgent care, resulting in unnecessary time and money spent for something that could have been treated virtually.
That’s why we’re excited to announce a new Prime membership benefit that brings the high-quality care from One Medical to Prime members—it’s a health care experience designed around you, with a care team that’s on call and ready for you when and where you need them. One Medical, an Amazon company, has been reinventing the health care experience to make it easier for people to get the health care they need—from preventive care, to addressing immediate concerns, to managing chronic conditions like diabetes.
Nationwide on-demand virtual care 24/7 at no additional cost
The new One Medical membership covers unlimited access to 24/7 on-demand virtual care, including video chats with licensed providers within minutes and an easy in-app “Treat Me Now” feature that lets you get fast care for common concerns such as cold and flu, skin issues, allergies, urinary tract infections, and more. Virtual care is available nationally, and members don’t incur any additional costs for on-demand virtual care services—it’s all covered by the membership. And, One Medical’s app makes it easy for members to navigate care and stay on top of their health journeys—from prescription management, secure messaging with providers, follow-up action items after appointments, and more.
In-person and remote primary care services
Prime members who sign up for this new benefit and live near a One Medical location can also easily schedule same- and next-day remote or in-person appointments at any of One Medical’s hundreds of primary care offices across the U.S. One Medical offices are designed to make patients feel better in a stress-free and welcoming environment, offering drop-in on-site labs, appointments that start on time, and longer visits with ample uninterrupted time between patients and their primary care providers. For office visits, customers use their insurance or pay out of pocket. One Medical also accepts health plans from most insurance carriers, and you can see which ones on One Medical’s insurance plans page.
"When it is easier for people to get the care they need, they engage more in their health, and realize better health outcomes,” said Neil Lindsay, senior vice president, Amazon Health Services. “That’s why we are bringing One Medical’s exceptional experience to Prime members—it’s health care that makes it dramatically easier to get and stay healthy.”
This new Prime membership benefit is available to Prime members for just $9 a month (or $99 annually—up to $100 off the standard One Medical membership fee). And, the savings extend to the whole family. Prime members can add up to five additional memberships, each costing just $6 a month (or $66 annually—up to $133 off the standard fee). That’s up to 50% savings on One Medical’s membership for the first member and up to 67% for each additional membership. Whether you need to connect with a health care provider about your child’s fever in the middle of the night, quickly message your primary care provider to address a health care concern, or stay on track with your overall health goals, Prime now has a health care benefit that fits into your family’s life. You can connect virtually or in-person and know your care is being managed by one care team that works together to help you stay healthy.
Here is what One Medical members are saying:
"The video care 24/7 really is a life saver. Had a respiratory virus a couple weeks ago and it was great not having to drag myself into the office."—Henry, New York City
"I love One Medical. Blew my mind that I spent my entire appt. with my doctor, vs. sitting alone in a cold room for 20 min after a nurse takes vitals, only to see my doc for 1-2 min. Truly a revolutionary experience."—Gabe, New York City
"I'm 30 years old and just now found a primary care that gave me an all-around great experience. I genuinely felt heard—given resources and personal recommendations for any next steps. I only saw the doctor I chose, which greeted me from the waiting room and brought me back herself."—Abagail, Atlanta
“I love One Medical so much. It's one of the services that has improved my life the most. They make getting care so, so easy when it was always difficult and prevented me from being proactive in the past.” —Allie, Austin
Here’s how to sign up:
- Prime members can go to health.amazon.com/prime (or search for One Medical on Amazon.com) to add a Prime One Medical membership for themselves and up to five additional Prime One Medical memberships for their family.
- Members will have the option to pay monthly or annually, and then checkout.
- Members will then be guided to One Medical where they can download the One Medical app, create an account, add family members, and book their first appointment.
“The new One Medical benefit gives Prime members access to high-quality primary care and 24/7 on-demand virtual care for only $9 a month or $99 a year—up to $100 savings,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president, Amazon Prime. “This new benefit is the latest example of how we’re making it easier for Prime members to take care of their health. Prime members also have exclusive access to benefits from Amazon Pharmacy, including RxPass, which lets members get as many eligible medications as they need for one flat fee of $5 per month and have them delivered free to their doors in two days or less, and Prime Rx, which helps members save up to 80% on prescriptions when not using insurance at Amazon Pharmacy and over 60,000 pharmacies nationwide.”
Learn more and get started at health.amazon.com.
- What is included in the One Medical benefit for Prime members?Prime members can now add a One Medical membership to Prime for only $9 per month (or $99 annually), and additional family members (up to five additional family members) for an additional $6 per month per family member (or $66 annually for each family member).
One Medical memberships cover 24/7 on-demand virtual care through the One Medical app at no extra cost, including video chats with licensed providers within minutes and an easy in-app “Treat Me Now” feature that lets you get fast care for common concerns such as cold and flu, skin issues, allergies, and more. Virtual care is available nationally.
One Medical also has hundreds of primary care offices across the U.S., including Atlanta, Georgia; Austin, Dallas-Ft. Worth, and Houston, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Columbus, Ohio; Darien and New Canaan, Connecticut; Los Angeles and Orange County, California; Miami, Florida; New York City, New York; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; San Diego and the San Francisco Bay Area in California; Seattle, Washington; and Washington, D.C. One Medical provides primary care services, such as preventive care, treatment for common illnesses, chronic care management, behavioral and mental health support, women’s health, LGBTQIA+ care, and more. Pediatricians and family care providers are available at a growing number of locations, serving children and families.
One Medical members who live near One Medical locations can easily book in-person appointments with their primary care provider through the One Medical app. They can also visit One Medical locations for drop-in lab services. Office visits and scheduled remote visits are not included in the membership, and can be billed through insurance or paid out of pocket—One Medical accepts health plans from most insurance carriers, and you see which ones on One Medical’s insurance plans page.
- If I’m a Prime member and already a One Medical member, can I take advantage of this benefit?Yes. You can go to health.amazon.com/prime and purchase the Prime One Medical membership. After purchase, when you're guided to One Medical to finish enrollment, simply log in to your existing One Medical account. You will automatically get upgraded to this new Prime benefit and receive a pro-rated refund of your previously paid One Medical membership fee.
- Do I need to have health insurance to use One Medical?No. One Medical members enjoy on-demand virtual care offerings through the membership fee at no extra cost, regardless of insurance status.
In-person care and pre-scheduled remote visits are not included in the membership fee and are billed to insurance or can be paid for out-of-pocket. One Medical accepts health plans from most insurance carriers, including select Medicare plans.
- How do Amazon and One Medical manage private health information?Across all of the health services Amazon offers—Amazon Pharmacy, Amazon Clinic, and One Medical—we take the responsibility of safeguarding and protecting customer information extremely seriously. We’re committed to protecting our customers’ privacy like we would our own—not only because it’s required by law, but because it’s the right thing to do. That is why privacy and security are foundational to how we design and operate our products and services. We are clear with customers about the information we collect and how we collect it. We do not sell customers’ protected health information, and we use this information to provide care, make getting care easier, and to ensure patient safety.