For a limited time, One Medical membership is available to new U.S. customers for $144 (28% discount) for the first year—the equivalent of only $12 per month.

Amazon and One Medical announced that Amazon completed its acquisition of One Medical. One Medical’s seamless in-office and 24/7 virtual care services, on-site labs, and programs for preventive care, chronic care management, common illnesses, and mental health concerns have been delighting people for the past 15 years. Together, Amazon and One Medical look to deliver exceptional health care to more people to achieve better health outcomes, better care experiences, and more value, within a better care team environment. For a limited time, One Medical is offering annual memberships at the discounted price of $144 for the first year (regularly $199 per year), the equivalent of $12 per month, to new customers. Redeem the One Medical membership promotion and learn more about what’s included.

“We're on a mission to make it dramatically easier for people to find, choose, afford, and engage with the services, products, and professionals they need to get and stay healthy, and coming together with One Medical is a big step on that journey,” said Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services. “One Medical has set the bar for what a quality, convenient, and affordable primary care experience should be like. We’re inspired by their human-centered, technology-forward approach and excited to help them continue to grow and serve more patients.”

“One Medical has been on a mission to help transform health care through its human-centered and technology-powered model to delight people with better health, better care, and better value, within a better team environment,” said Amir Dan Rubin, CEO of One Medical. “We now set our sights on delivering even further positive impacts for consumers, employers, care teams, and health networks, as we join Amazon with its long-term orientation, history of invention, and passion for reimagining a better future.”

“If you fast forward 10 years from now, people are not going to believe how primary care was administered. For decades, you called your doctor, made an appointment three or four weeks out, drove 15-20 minutes to the doctor, parked your car, signed in and waited several minutes in reception, eventually were placed in an exam room, where you waited another 10-15 minutes before the doctor came in, saw you for five to ten minutes and prescribed medicine, and then you drove 20 minutes to the pharmacy to pick it up—and that’s if you didn’t have to then go see a specialist for additional evaluation, where the process repeated and could take even longer for an appointment,” said Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. “Customers want and deserve better, and that’s what One Medical has been working and innovating on for more than a decade. Together, we believe we can make the health care experience easier, faster, more personal, and more convenient for everyone.”

One Medical sets a high bar for human-centered primary care experiences:

Access to primary care where, when, and how people prefer, with:



Around-the-clock access through the One Medical app, giving people more control of how they seek care and the ability to do so from home or on-the-go

On-demand virtual care services, like 24/7 video chats and easy in-app messaging, which are included in membership at no extra cost; for other services, such as in-office appointments, One Medical accepts most major insurance health plans

Same and next-day in-office or remote visits, so people can quickly get the care they need

Thoughtfully designed and welcoming One Medical offices, offering care close to where people work, live, and shop

Walk-in availability for on-site laboratory services, making it easy to get lab work done where and when it’s most convenient

A comprehensive approach to make health care easier to navigate by offering:



A health care home base with primary care providers that help manage a person’s full health picture; from preventive and acute care needs, to chronic disease and mental health concerns

Pediatricians and family care providers available in a growing number of locations, serving children and families

Providers trained to address both physical and mental health needs, which may include lifestyle recommendations, medications, or referrals to appropriate specialists

Clinical and digital integrations with leading hospital networks across the U.S. for more seamless access and coordinated care across primary and specialty care services

Easy access to vaccine and medical records, prescription renewals, specialty referrals, and lab results in the One Medical app

Outstanding care for seniors in a growing number of locations, with teams specialized in serving people on Medicare

A more human health care experience enabled by:



Highly engaged clinicians focused on meeting the whole needs of people, thinking about health care comprehensively, and taking time to treat people as people and not solely as diagnoses

More time in appointments to engage with providers for more personalized and comprehensive health care

Proactive app reminders for follow-up care and referral needs, facilitating better prevention and coordination of care so the dots are better connected for people to get and stay healthier

A human-centered and technology-powered approach, offering an easy-to-use app and innovative clinician tools to simplify the experience for both the patient and the provider

FAQ For customers looking for additional information, here are answers to some frequently asked questions: What does the One Medical membership fee cover? The One Medical annual membership fee covers access to One Medical’s on-demand and asynchronous virtual care services as well as high-touch and value-added personal services such as insurance navigation and referral management. The on-demand virtual services are accessible through the One Medical app (at no additional cost), featuring 24/7/365 on-demand video chats, secure provider messaging, “Treat Me Now” assessments for common health concerns, easy vaccine and medical record access, prescription renewals, and proactive reminders for follow-up care and referral needs.

What does One Medical joining the Amazon family mean for current One Medical members? One Medical members can continue to count on One Medical for the high-quality care and high-level of service they receive. One Medical looks forward to continuing to increase access to care and improve health outcomes with the support of Amazon.

How does One Medical differ from a typical primary care or urgent care practice? more One Medical aims to make health care easier to access and even enjoyable, while improving health outcomes for people across every stage of life. One Medical offers same and next-day in-office or remote visits, seamlessly paired with 24/7 on-demand virtual care services through the One Medical mobile or web app, allowing members to seek care when and where it’s most convenient to them. One Medical is designed to better serve the needs of its patients and providers, including through thoughtfully designed and welcoming offices across the U.S., appointments that start on time, more appointment time with providers, and on-site labs. One Medical provides a comprehensive and human-centered primary care experience, including preventive and everyday health visits, chronic care management, pediatric and mental health services in a growing number of locations, and. Members enjoy access to 24/7/365 virtual care services through the One Medical app, which allows them to continue their care from the comfort of home or on the go, whether it’s for acute needs at odd-hours, or to simply manage follow-up needs and prescription renewals.

Do Amazon Prime members receive One Medical memberships? here No, One Medical membership is separate from Prime membership. For a limited time, One Medical membership, regardless of Prime membership, is available to new U.S. customers for $144 for the first year (regularly $199/year), the equivalent of $12 per month. Visitto redeem the One Medical membership promotion and learn more about what’s included.

How do Amazon and One Medical protect private health information? The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) governs what One Medical, Amazon, and others can do with Protected Health Information and this includes information like medication history, medical conditions, and treatment information. Amazon and One Medical have extensive experience protecting data of all kinds appropriately across a variety of businesses and nothing about this acquisition changes Amazon or One Medical’s commitment to privacy or the strong protections we have for Protected Health Information.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About One Medical

One Medical is a U.S. national human-centered and technology-powered primary care organization with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. One Medical’s vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs, within a better team environment. One Medical’s mission is to transform health care for all through a human-centered, technology-powered model. Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician-owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We use words and phrases such as anticipate, believe, expect, intend, look to, set our sights on, mission, future, and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the following: Amazon may be unable to achieve the anticipated benefits of the transaction; Amazon may be unsuccessful in integrating One Medical’s business into its operations; operating costs, customer loss, and business disruption (including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees, customers, partners, and commercial counterparties) may be greater than expected; Amazon may assume unexpected risks and liabilities; initiatives with One Medical may distract Amazon’s management from other important matters; regulatory impediments may arise, either with respect to the acquisition itself or Amazon’s operation of One Medical’s business; and the other factors discussed in “Risk Factors” in Amazon’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and in Amazon’s other filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. Amazon assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release, except as otherwise required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.

Contacts

Amazon.com, Inc.

Media Hotline

Amazon-pr@amazon.com

www.amazon.com/pr