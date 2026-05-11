Key takeaways
- Amazon Pet Days 2026 runs May 11–15.
- Enjoy savings up to 25% across select categories including pet food, toys, apparel, and feeders.
- Brands including Purina, IAMS, Hill’s Science Diet, Outward Hound, Greenies, Chuckit!, and more are participating in the event.
Pet parents, rejoice—Amazon Pet Days is here, bringing you savings on the pet supplies you use every day and everything else your furry, feathered, or scaled friend could need. From premium nutrition and health products to toys and apparel, this year's event showcases deals designed to help you care for your pets while enjoying discounts on all your favorite items.
Running for five days from May 11–15, Amazon Pet Days offers thousands of deals across top pet brands including Purina, Blue Buffalo, and Hill's Science Diet among others. Customers can also find savings on brands like Farnam, Kaytee, Tetrapond, and Flockleader for fish, horses, small animals, reptiles, and birds.
First-time Subscribe & Save customers will additionally enjoy 35% off on pet health care products from brands like NexGard, HeartGard, Simparica, Credelio, and Trifexis.
Shop some of the top Amazon Pet Days deals:
Pet food and treats deals
- Blue Buffalo: Save up to 30% on dog and cat treats
- Hill's Science Diet: Save up to 30% on dog and cat food
- Purina: Save $20 when you spend $80 on select dog and cat food, treats, and supplements
- Wellness: Save up to 20% on dog and cat food
- IAMS: Save up to 20% on dog and cat food
- The Honest Kitchen: Save up to 30% on pet food and treats
- Temptations: Save up to 20% on cat food and cat treats
- Solid Gold: Save up to 20% on dog and cat food
- Open Farm: Save up to 20% on dog and cat food
- Rachael Ray Nutrish: Save up to 20% on dog and cat food
- Perdue: Save up to 30% on dog treats
- Nature's Recipe: Save up to 20% on dog food
Fresh and frozen pet food
- Just Food For Dogs: Save up to 25% on frozen pet food
- Nom Nom: Save up to 25% on frozen pet food
- Instinct FreshRaw: Save up to 50% on frozen pet food
- Stella & Chewy's: Save up to 25% on frozen pet food
- Maev: Save up to 30% on frozen pet food
- Perdue Full Moon: Save up to 40% on frozen pet food
- The Pets Table: Save up to 20% on frozen pet food
- Pet Plate: Save up to 30% on frozen pet food
Pet care and supplies deals
- Frontline Plus: Save up to 40% on flea and tick
- Fresh Step: Save up to 20% on cat litter
- Nature's Miracle: Save up to 20% on cat litter
- Arm & Hammer: Save up to 20% on dog treats, cat litter and grooming products
- Seresto: Save up to 20% on flea and tick
- COCOYO: Save up to 35% on cat litter and pads
- Wondercide: Save up to 20% on flea and tick repellent products
- DOUXO: Save up to 20% on grooming products
- Vet's Best: Save up to 20% on flea and tick, and grooming products
- FURminator: Save up to 20% on grooming products
- Earth Rated: Save up to 20% on pet grooming products
- We love Doodles: Save up to 10% on pet grooming products
- Honest Paws: Save up to 10% on pet shampoos
Pet beds, habitats, and feeder deals
- Kitty City: Save up to 35% on cat treats, cat litter, cat trees, crates and kennels, feeders and fountains, pet beds, and toys
- Aqueon: Save up to 20% on aquariums
- Catit: Save up to 35% on dog and cat food, cat litter, and feeders and fountains
- Best Friends by Sheri: Save up to 35% on pet beds
- Kaytee: Save up to 35% on dog food, crates and kennels, and pet beds
- SportPet Designs: Save up to 25% on crates and kennels
- MidWest Home for Pets: Save up to 35% on cat trees, crates and kennels, and pet beds
- PetLibro: Save up to 25% on feeders and fountains
- Oneisall: Save up to 20% on pet tech gadgets including grooming kits, automatic feeders, and water fountains
- Petkit US: Save up to 30% on pet tech gadgets, including automatic litter boxes, automatic feeders, pet cameras, and water fountains.
- Eheyciga: Save up to 30% on pet beds and stairs
Pet toys, apparel, and accessories deals
- Doggy Parton: Save up to 35% on apparel and accessories
- Best Pet Supplies: Save up to 20% on dog treats, apparel and accessories, cat trees, grooming products, pet beds, and toys
- Tractive: Save up to 50% on apparel and accessories
- Outward Hound: Save up to 45% on dog treats, apparel and accessories, feeders and fountains, and up to 15% on toys
- Petstages: Save up to 20% on toys
- Harry Barker: Save up to 45% on feeders and fountains, pet beds, and toys
- Chew King: Save up to 35% on toys
- Potaroma Pets: Save up to 15% on toys
- Woof Pets: Save up to 20% on interactive dog toys
- Yaheetech: Save up to 20% on cat trees
- Chuckit!: Save up to 35% on toys
Supplements and vitamin deals
- Greenies Supplements: Save up to 20% on supplements
- Veterinary Formula: Save up to 30% on supplements
- ThunderBites: Save up to 20% on supplements
- VetIQ: Save up to 35% on supplements
- Wuffes: Save up to 20% on dog hip and joint supplements
- Zesty Paws: Save up to 20% on pet supplements
- Fera Pets: Save up to 20% on pet probiotics and supplements
- Native Pet: Save up to 30% on pet probiotics and supplements
- Pet Honesty: Save up to 25% on pet supplements
- Nutramax: Save up to 20% on pet supplements
Head to Amazon Pet Days to start shopping now! Amazon Pet Days runs Monday, May 11 at midnight PT through Friday, May 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Prime members also get fast, free-shipping during Pet Days and every day, while enjoying savings, convenience, and entertainment all in a single membership.
Do you have to be a Prime member to shop Amazon Pet Days?
All Amazon customers can shop Pet Days, but Prime members save money on pet essentials every day. Prime members enjoy the best value because it bundles savings, convenience, and entertainment into a single membership. In the U.S., that includes more than 300 million items across more than 35 categories with free Prime shipping, exclusive deals, and a vast entertainment collection through Prime Video.
Prime members also get unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, which is perfect for saving your favorite pet photos and videos. These are just a few ways Prime makes life, and pampering your pets, easier.
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