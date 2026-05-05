Key takeaways
- Amazon Business is bringing Same-Day Delivery of fresh, perishable groceries to business customers in more than 2,300 U.S. cities and towns.
- Business Prime members get free Same-Day Delivery on grocery orders over $25 in most areas.
- Amazon Business plans to expand fresh grocery delivery to even more areas through 2026.
Businesses across the country can now add fresh groceries to their Amazon Business orders. Thousands of perishable items—including dairy, produce, baked goods, and frozen foods from national and local brands—are now available alongside the millions of everyday essentials already on Amazon Business in more than 2,300 U.S. cities and towns.
The launch answers one of Amazon Business customers' top requests: a simpler way to order fresh groceries alongside the office supplies, cleaning products, and breakroom staples they already buy.
"Our customers have been asking for an easier way to order fresh groceries alongside the everyday business essentials they rely on to run their operations," said Shelley Salomon, vice president, Amazon Business. "Organizations can now combine items like copy paper and printer ink with milk, fruit, and other breakroom staples—check out with a single cart, and have everything delivered to their workplace within hours."
What can businesses order?
The selection includes fresh produce, dairy, meat and seafood, baked goods, frozen foods, and pantry staples from both national and local brands, including organic and natural options. Whether it's salad ingredients for an office celebration, coffee creamer for the breakroom, or fresh pastries for a client meeting, businesses can now handle it all in a single Amazon Business order.
How does delivery work?
Orders are delivered within set delivery windows that businesses choose at checkout, so fresh groceries arrive during operating hours when staff are available to receive and store perishable items properly. Amazon Business uses Amazon's temperature-controlled fulfillment network to keep items fresh from facility to door.
Every item undergoes a six-point quality check upon arrival and before delivery. And perishable groceries displaying Amazon's Freshness Guarantee badge are backed by a simple promise: if they don't arrive as expected, Amazon will make it right.
How much does it cost?
For Business Prime members, Same-Day Delivery is free for orders over $25 in most areas. If an order doesn’t meet the minimum, members can still choose Same-Day Delivery for a $2.99 fee. For customers without a Prime membership, the service is available with a $12.99 fee, regardless of order size.
Why grocery on Amazon Business?
Amazon has built one of the largest grocery businesses in the country, combining wide selection, everyday low prices, and fast delivery. Following strong customer response to Amazon's consumer fresh grocery delivery, Amazon Business is now extending that same convenience to business customers—with plans to expand to even more areas through 2026.
Amazon Business serves more than eight million organizations globally, including 97 of the Fortune 100. To explore grocery options in your area, visit the Same-Day Store on Amazon Business.
Next, Learn more about Whole Foods Market's new 'store within a store' experience that brings groceries and Amazon household essentials together in one trip.
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