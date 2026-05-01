Key takeaways
- In 2025, Amazon team members participated in more than 500,000 volunteer activities across 55 countries.
- Over 23,000 Amazon team members coordinated volunteering opportunities by partnering with community organizations in 2025.
- Since 2017, Amazon has donated more than 26 million relief items to communities impacted by over 200 disasters worldwide.
In India, volunteers waded into murky water to help restore an ecosystem damaged by pollution. In Seattle, more than 150 Amazon volunteers have stepped into classrooms to teach students how artificial intelligence works. Across the country, Amazon volunteers supported local food banks. And following wildfires in California, Amazon volunteers helped communities recover.
These are just a few examples of how Amazon volunteers show up for local causes—fighting food insecurity, supporting students, responding to disasters, and restoring ecosystems. In 2025, Amazon team members participated in more than 500,000 volunteer activities across 55 countries. Over 23,000 team members took the lead in coordinating many of these efforts, partnering with community organizations to identify where help is needed most and connecting their colleagues with meaningful opportunities to make a difference.
While Global Month of Volunteering each May provides a coordinated moment for action, Amazon volunteers help build stronger, more resilient communities where we live and work—all year long.
How Amazon volunteers respond when disasters strike
More than 10,000 Amazon team members volunteered in 2025 alone to help communities recover from devastating disasters around the world. They deployed advanced drone technology for safety after California wildfires, sorted supplies after devastating floods in central Texas and southern Mexico, and cleared debris after floods in our home state Washington. To help communities recover from back-to-back typhoons in the Philippines, Amazon partnered with Rise Against Hunger to distribute blankets, sleeping mats, and groceries. At the heart of our disaster relief volunteering efforts is a commitment to leveraging Amazon's strengths for rapid recovery—including our scale, innovation, and passionate people.
How volunteers and logistics expertise help fight food insecurity
In Washington, Amazon's partnership with United Way of King County combines logistics support, financial contributions, and Amazon volunteers to expand access to food. The partnership helps deliver meals directly to over 2,000 families a month through a network of a dozen local food pantry partners.
"Through our partnership with Amazon and local food banks, we can deliver groceries directly to households in need—quickly, reliably, and with dignity," said Sara Seelmeyer, associate director of Ending Hunger at United Way of King County. "This program is a powerful example of how collective action can remove barriers and make a lasting difference in our community."
Amazon is applying the same delivery expertise that gets packages to doorsteps to fight food insecurity—transporting food from suppliers to food banks, then to families' homes, and to communities where distance can be a barrier to accessing fresh food. In 2025 alone, more than 60,000 Amazon volunteers around the world rolled up their sleeves to address food insecurity in their local communities. Volunteers organized over 4,500 events that included sorting meals at food banks, packing emergency food kits, delivering food to families in need, and supporting community organizations expanding access to food.
How volunteers restore local ecosystems
At Siddheshwar Lake in Thane, India, Amazon volunteers assembled floating platforms and planted canna indica—a hardy aquatic plant whose sprawling root system acts as a natural filter, drawing out pollutants while creating habitat for fish and wildlife. The engineered wetlands are bringing new life to a lake long burdened by urban pollution and supporting its long-term restoration. The volunteer efforts contributed to improved lake water quality, a reduction of nutrient pollution, and sustainable compost generation.
The Thane project is part of a wave of environmental restoration across India, where similar Amazon initiatives in Bengaluru and Hyderabad have brought thousands of volunteers together throughout the year to tackle urban waterway degradation.
How volunteers support students
In Northern Virginia, more than 65 Amazon volunteers welcomed over 120 university students from Howard University, University of Maryland, University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, and other regional colleges to HQ2 for Cloud Connect. Through hands-on workshops, students built generative AI applications and pitched their ideas Shark Tank-style, while senior leaders shared career insights and each student left paired with a mentor to support them through school and early career decisions.
The Cloud Connect program is one example of how Amazon works with students, educators, and nonprofit partners to offer mentorship and skills training that help students thrive at every stage of their journey, from their very first classroom to their first job.
Volunteer coordinators organize year-round volunteer opportunities
Amazon's network of more than 6,100 Community Ambassadors—employee volunteers who organize local projects—works directly with local organizations to identify community needs and connect colleagues with opportunities to help. The ambassadors organize activities throughout the year, from disaster response efforts to food drives to environmental restoration projects, ensuring that employees can find volunteering opportunities that matter to them in their own communities.
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