Recent Updates
1 hour ago
Amazon is helping to keep employees and communities safe with Disaster Relief Hubs and partnerships to deliver essential supplies
Historic flooding across the Pacific Northwest and Washington—our hometown state—has put more than 5 million people under emergency alerts, with over 100,000 people under evacuation orders in western Washington. Amazon is taking immediate action to support our employees and broader communities across impacted areas, mobilizing our disaster relief services.
Here is a look at what Amazon is doing to support communities impacted by flooding:
How Amazon prioritizes safety during Washington flooding
Our top priority is ensuring the safety of our employees and partners. We have a 24/7 operation dedicated to providing alerts and up-to-date information when severe events like this occur to help inform our operational decisions. As we closely monitor the situation, we’re also mobilizing our resources to support those in need and encouraging everyone to prioritize safety and follow guidance from local emergency officials.
Amazon delivers essential supplies through Disaster Relief hubs and partnerships
Amazon is working with the American Red Cross and Save the Children to donate and deliver essential supplies to shelters in western Washington. Amazon uses the same fast delivery network and cutting-edge technology that get packages to doorsteps every day to deliver essential items to our nonprofit partners on the ground after disasters strike. Supplies are ready to go from our nearest Disaster Relief hub and include hygiene kits, comfort items for children, and medical devices.
Amazon operates 15 Disaster Relief hubs around the world to quickly respond to disasters when they strike. Since 2017, Amazon has donated and delivered more than 26 million relief items to support people impacted by more than 200 disasters worldwide. In addition to the Pacific Northwest flood response, Amazon has also recently supported flood-impacted communities in Southeastern Mexico and Central Texas.