Recent Updates
5 hours ago
Amazon is coordinating with local relief agencies to get supplies where they're most needed
Amazon is donating and delivering essential relief supplies to flood-impacted communities in Mexico in partnership with local nonprofits, including the Mexican Red Cross (Cruz Roja Mexicana) and a network of 60 food banks (Bancos de Alimentos de Mexico).
Torrential rain from Tropical Storms Priscilla and Raymond triggered deadly landslides and flooding across five Mexican states, including Veracruz, Puebla, Hidalgo, Queretaro and San Luis Potosi.
Amazon will donate and deliver supplies from our Disaster Relief hub near Mexico City, which is stocked with flood mitigation equipment, hygiene kits, and other essential items to support communities as quickly as possible after natural disasters strike. Our Mexico hub is one of 15 hubs situated around the world to assist disaster-impacted communities.
Employee and partner safety is Amazon’s first priority when disasters strike. Dedicated teams work around the clock to provide alerts and up-to-date information when severe events like this occur to help inform our operational decisions.
“We remain committed to supporting our employees and the community impacted by these floods. We’re closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with relief organizations while encouraging everyone to prioritize safety and follow local emergency officials’ guidance,” said Amazon’s Head of Disaster Relief Abe Diaz.
Since 2017, Amazon has donated and delivered more than 26 million relief items in response to 200 natural disasters. Amazon recently provided support to communities after floods in central Texas, wildfires in California, and hurricanes in the southeastern U.S.