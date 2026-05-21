When AWS launched its first global region in Northern Virginia in 2006, it marked the beginning of what would become one of the largest cloud infrastructure investments in the country. Since that time, the construction, connection, operation, and maintenance of data centers have created demonstrable economic growth for communities across the Commonwealth. Amazon has invested more than $119 billion in Virginia data centers since 2011, including plans announced in 2023 to invest $35 billion to build new data center campuses across the state by 2040. That continued investment supports an estimated 20,700 full-time equivalent jobs annually and generated nearly $543 million in property taxes and fees in 2024—revenue that goes directly toward schools, roads, emergency services, and public infrastructure.