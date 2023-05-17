From its conception, Amazon’s vision for HQ2 has been to bring together employees, local residents, and visitors to one amazing space. We found the optimal neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia, and we’re excited to welcome the public to Metropolitan Park in June 2023.

There’ll be plenty to do and see at Met Park, which will be home to vibrant small businesses, including minority- and women-owned businesses, and local-favorite retailers.

Get to know these 14 businesses before visiting Met Park this year.

Conte's Bike Shop

Experienced and aspiring cyclists alike will be familiar with this family-owned shop that’s been a mainstay of the Eastern Seaboard bicycling community since 1957. Get fitted for a bike, shop for new bikes, trade in your old one, or service your bike here (and grab a snack or drink from a retailer below while you wait).

District Dogs

If you need doggy daycare, overnight boarding, grooming, training, or walking services, District Dogs is the all-in-one pet care business of your dreams. In addition to serving the canines of Amazon and beyond, this location lets you host birthday parties and other fun events revolving around your furry friend.

HUSTLE Fitness

Sunny Miller, CEO and co-founder of HUSTLE

Originally created as an online fitness platform at the height of the pandemic, HUSTLE is opening its very first brick-and-mortar location at HQ2 and welcomes participants of all fitness levels. Join its high-energy instructors for cycle and strength classes that are guaranteed to get your heart pumping.

Social Burger

Denise Lee, founder of Social Burger

The only way you can make Social Burger’s juicy burgers even better is to add its red Thai curry mayo, cherry cola BBQ sauce, or a fatty slab of pork belly. The small joint is a fixture in the community, donating meals to a local homeless shelter every week and supporting schools, churches, and other local orgs.

South Block

For a healthy pick-me-up—think perfectly blended açai bowls, refreshing smoothies, and organic juices—visit South Block, a regional favorite for more than 10 years. Owner Amir Mostafavi is also the founder of Fruitful Planet, a nonprofit that provides fresh fruit and vegetables to food underserved communities.

Good Company Doughnuts & Cafe

This veteran-owned doughnut shop originally started in Florida and has made its way to Virginia to dole up fun doughnut flavors like Bourbon Caramel Crunch and Mango Margarita. It offers over 40 varieties of freshly made doughnuts every day, plus other breakfast essentials and of course, coffee.

Celebree School of National Landing

Celebree School brings quality early childhood education to kids ages 6 weeks to 12 years old through nurturing teachers and thoughtful curriculum. In addition to full or part-time daycare, it provides summer camps and education guides, and it offers financial assistance to those in need.

GLO30

Dr. Arleen Lamba, founder of Glo30

Maintaining your skin and achieving a healthy glow has never been easier thanks to GlO30, the spa that puts your skin first. GlO30’s proprietary skin analyzer looks at your skin to give personalized, evolving recommendations and create the best facial for you, every time. You can also add services like microdermabrasion and gua sha for no additional cost.

Peruvian Brothers

Giuseppe and Mario Lanzone, co-founders of Peruvian Brothers

The brothers behind Peruvian Brothers have a unique background in competitive rowing and yacht captaining but these days they’re best known for their Pan con Chicharrón, saltados, and empanadas. Their food is so good that the Peruvian ambassador to the U.S. once named them “gastro-diplomats.”

Taqueria Xochi

From cemitas and mulitas to big taco platters, Taqueria Xochi is the place to enjoy authentic Mexican food from José Andrés restaurant vets Teresa Padilla and Geraldine Mendoza. Their combination of simple ingredients results in bold, flavorful results that you’ll have no choice but to wash down with a house-made agua fresca.

Toby's Ice Cream

Toby’s is consistently named one of the best ice cream stores in Arlington for its rich, creamy, and globally inspired flavors like Ube and Cherry Blossom, alongside classics like Butter Pecan and Strawberry. Outside of HQ2, you’ll also frequently find them at neighborhood events and fundraisers.

Mae's Market

All-day food market Mae’s Market should be your first stop for good old-fashioned deli sandwiches, picnic staples like cheese and wine, and other everyday grocery items, whether you’re stopping by HQ2 on the way home or hanging out in Met Park. Everything is made from scratch and ready to be eaten right away.

Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA) Arlington

Amazon is excited to support contemporary art and artists and connect the community to art through MoCA Arlington. At the new Innovation Studio site, the public can interact directly with artists, make art themselves, attend artist talks and other programming, and shop in the museum store.

Makers Union

Good food, good drinks, and live music converge at Makers Union, a gastropub that only opened during the pandemic but has quickly become a popular gathering spot for local residents. True to its name, it strives to source its produce, proteins, beer, and coffee from local makers.

