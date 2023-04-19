For the third straight year, Amazon ranked first on LinkedIn’s Top Companies list—an annual list that identifies the most sought-after places to work and grow your career in the U.S. Using data from LinkedIn’s 900 million members, LinkedIn’s Top Companies list is designed to help professionals identify the best companies to grow their careers.

"We love working with passionate, customer-obsessed people from all backgrounds who help build the future.” said Beth Galetti, senior vice president of People, eXperience, and Technology. “We’re proud to be named LinkedIn’s top company in the U.S. for the third year in a row thanks to the contributions of hundreds of thousands of Amazon employees across the country, and we’ll keep working to make every day better for our employees, customers, and partners."

As part of Amazon’s commitment to our team, we’re investing more than $1.2 billion to provide access to education and skills training to more than 300,000 of our own employees by 2025. To meet this goal, we continue to expand our skills-training programs and add new offerings. For example, in 2022, we announced a new development program called the AWS Intelligence Initiative to provide employees with skills training for technical roles in AWS's Dedicated Cloud regions. We expanded the variety of programs offered to employees as part of our Career Choice program. We also offer eligible U.S. employees prepaid college tuition, new industry certifications and foundational skills—such as high school diploma and GED programs, and English language proficiency programs. Last year, Career Choice had nearly 60,000 new participants explore a range of opportunities, including starting or returning to school, learning new skills, or earning industry certifications. Since it launched over 10 years ago, the program has had more than 130,000 participants.

Amazon also offers a comprehensive benefits package to all regular, full-time employees, that includes health insurance from an employee’s first day on the job, a 401(k) plan with a company match, up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave, free mental health support, and access to subsidized skills-training opportunities. Amazon front-line workers start with an average starting pay of $19 an hour, more than twice the federal minimum wage. Amazon employees are also encouraged to enter different roles to take on new challenges and learn new skills. Our internal-transfer opportunities and other expanding career-development programs help all employees build their career. This is another part of our commitment to empower employees through career opportunity and mobility.

Proud to see Amazon recognized for third year in a row as the #1 place people most want to work in the U.S. according to LinkedIn. Thanks to our teammates who make this a special place to invent and build. https://t.co/S642nkPwsN pic.twitter.com/V756p42BNl — Andy Jassy (@ajassy) April 19, 2023

For six consecutive years, LinkedIn has ranked Amazon among the top three companies in the U.S. to work for. LinkedIn also recognized Amazon as a Top Company in its global rankings in Japan (No. 1), Spain (No. 1), India (No. 2), the UK (No. 2), Italy (No. 2), Australia (No. 4) and Germany (No. 4). Additionally, Amazon currently ranks No. 2 on Fortune magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies list and No. 8 on the Drucker Institute’s Best Managed Companies in the U.S. Amazon was also selected by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Employers.

Amazon has been recognized as a Top Employer in Europe by the Top Employers Institute, and Business Today’s ranked Amazon on its Great Places to Work list in India. And for the fifth year, Amazon ranked among the “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality” last year by the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index.

Learn more about LinkedIn’s ranking and methodology, or learn more about jobs at Amazon.