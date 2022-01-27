Amazon earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index for the fifth year in row, ranking it among the “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.”

The Washington D.C.-based Human Rights Campaign is the largest LGBTQ advocacy group in the United States, with 3 million members and supporters. It’s been advocating for the LGBTQ community for 40 years.

Employers were graded on:

Workforce protections for all employees, including full support of all sexual orientations and gender identities and expressions

Inclusive benefits, including equivalency in same- and different-sex spousal and domestic partner medical and other benefits, as well as equal health coverage for transgender individuals without exclusion for medically necessary care

Supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility

The glamazon affinity group started about 20 years ago with one employee who wanted to connect with other LGBTQ+Amazonians. There are now 60 active glamazon chapters around the world that work with Amazon's People Experience and Technology Solutions and business teams to create an inclusive workplace, host hundreds of community events, and celebrate Pride annually.

