Diversity and Inclusion

We know that representation is critical to accomplishing this goal, and that diverse leaders attract and retain diverse talent. We also continue to invest in programs to support and empower women, including our Women@ affinity group, Women in Finance Leadership Circles, Amazon Women in Technology conference in India, our Amazon Amplify program in the UK, as well as our global mentorship program, which creates more than 6,000 mentorship opportunities every year to actively recruit and help more women advance into senior and technology-focused roles. These programs are one of the reasons this year we were named one of the Top 10 Companies to Work for by LinkedIn in the U.S., UK, Australia, India, Canada, Germany, Mexico, Japan, and China.