Diversity and Inclusion
We are a company of builders who bring varying backgrounds, ideas, and points of view to inventing on behalf of our customers. Our diverse perspectives come from many sources including gender, race, age, national origin, sexual orientation, culture, education, as well as professional and life experience. We are committed to diversity and inclusion and always look for ways to scale our impact as we grow.
Inside Amazon
Amazon’s ability to innovate on behalf of our customers relies on the perspectives and knowledge of people from all backgrounds.
We believe that building a culture that is welcoming and inclusive is integral to people doing their best work and is essential to what we can achieve as a company. We actively recruit people from diverse backgrounds to build a supportive and inclusive workplace. We take steps to ensure employees have a sense of belonging, value, and opportunity. We have 12 affinity groups (employee resource groups) with more than 87,000 employees across hundreds of chapters around the world. We actively recruit diverse candidates through our partnerships with historically Black colleges and universities, Hispanic-serving institutions and women’s colleges, and have over 40,000 veterans and military spouses working at Amazon.
In the community
We foster diversity and inclusion globally and look for ways to amplify underrepresented voices and empower diverse communities.
Our technology opens opportunities to entrepreneurs, authors, creators, and builders from all over the word—from individual sellers to small and medium-sized businesses. We work to build long-term partnerships with vendors and sellers who share our vision of advancing toward a more equitable future that improves the lives of people everywhere. We continue to make progress in building a more diverse workforce, with the number of women in tech roles at Amazon increasing. Today, women lead many of our biggest and most important businesses, including our overall delivery experience, Amazon Fresh, AWS Public Sector, and more.
Around the world
We strive to be a top employer for diverse talent and to make Amazon a place where these leaders want to grow their careers.
We know that representation is critical to accomplishing this goal, and that diverse leaders attract and retain diverse talent. We also continue to invest in programs to support and empower women, including our Women@ affinity group, Women in Finance Leadership Circles, Amazon Women in Technology conference in India, our Amazon Amplify program in the UK, as well as our global mentorship program, which creates more than 6,000 mentorship opportunities every year to actively recruit and help more women advance into senior and technology-focused roles. These programs are one of the reasons this year we were named one of the Top 10 Companies to Work for by LinkedIn in the U.S., UK, Australia, India, Canada, Germany, Mexico, Japan, and China.
Amazon Global Military Affairs
Veterans and military spouses have succeeded in challenging environments, making them adaptive and resilient under pressure, and as a result they bring unique value to any team at Amazon. We support these programs to train and employ military veterans and their spouses.
-
We recruit, develop, and retain transitioning veterans and military spouses in support of Amazon’s commitment to be Earth’s most military-friendly company. From training programs in high-demand areas like cloud computing to providing employment opportunities, Amazon is building programs that employ veterans and military spouses.
-
When Amazon takes a leadership role to improve the lives of veterans and their families, it speaks to the company’s values and leadership principles. We're leveraging our unique tech, e-commerce, and logistics skills to solve the most difficult challenges facing military veterans and spouses.
-
Amazon benefits from bringing the talents of military spouses into the company, and they gain flexible jobs they can often take with them when they transfer from one base location to the next. Part-time, full-time, and virtual options are available—with or without a degree.