Coming together for our global communities
With our size, speed, and innovative culture, we can drive change on a global scale. This requires us to think big and take bold, deliberate action. Across our business, we’re making significant investments to help close gaps in access and opportunity.
Amazon is a powerful engine of growth for the Canadian economy. Through innovation, investments, and job creation, Amazon is helping transform the economic potential of communities.
Amazon partners with nonprofit Baby2Baby to donate millions of diapers, clothing, and other necessities to children in need across the U.S.As part of a continued partnership, the organizations will use combined distribution capabilities to provide low-income parents with diapers and wipes.
High school seniors received a $40,000 Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship to study computer science starting this fall with a paid internship opportunity.
In September 2021, Amazon committed $1.2 billion to provide 300,000 employees with access to education and skills training programs—including college tuition for front-line employees—through 2025 as part of Amazon’s Upskilling 2025 pledge.
Amazon is celebrating Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day by amplifying women-owned businesses, highlighting women at Amazon, and supporting women worldwide.
AWS launches a new artificial intelligence program for community colleges, minority-serving institutions, and HBCUsAWS Machine Learning University is now providing a new program that will help institutions serving historically underserved and underrepresented students deliver courses in next-gen tech with a free, comprehensive educator-enablement bootcamp and a curriculum based on the same courses Amazon uses to train its own developers and data scientists.
Getting AWS to be water positive requires new solutions and collaborations involving employees, global nonprofits, local communities, and public utilities—all with the same goal in mind: creating a better future for our planet.
Company joins USAID to accelerate women’s climate innovation and gender equity advancements.
Amazon Books editors worked with an Amazon employee affinity group to create a book list that celebrates the heritage of Indigenous peoples.
Amazon’s new Catalytic Capital initiative will invest in venture capital funds that support companies led by Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders. Amazon expects to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through the next year.
The AWS Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity Innovation Fund is expected to help employees support causes that reach 25,000 individuals from underrepresented groups around the world.
Indigenous youth face significant barriers to accessing computer science—here’s how Amazon is helping to close the gapNative American students are among the most underrepresented in computer science. Amazon Future Engineer is committing $2.25 million to engage 10,000 Indigenous students in computer science by 2025.
Cultúra celebrates the individuals who move Hispanic culture forward, because without tú there is no cultura.
Prime Video celebrates the diverse experiences, voices, and stories of the Hispanic and Latino communities. Here are 21 great movies and shows that celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
Amazon Music teamed up with the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective to award three students each a $10,000 scholarship and a two-week immersive rotation experience. Hear from two of the recipients.
Collaboration between AWS and the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation will offer interactive learning in science, technology, engineering, math, the arts, and tribal community first foods.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is working with StartOut to offer 50 mentorships, along with business and technical expertise for LGBTQ entrepreneurs starting their own businesses.