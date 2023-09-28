Back to Amazon
Amazon in the community: Here’s what’s happening in Seattle, Bellevue, and the Puget Sound

Written by Amazon Staff
 
Written by Amazon Staff
A photo of the spheres at Amazon's Puget Sound headquarters.

Learn how we invest in the community, help power the local economy, and support our employees in the Puget Sound region.

Amazon in the Puget Sound

Looking for the latest news about what’s happening around our Puget Sound headquarters? You’re in the right place.

With more than 75,000 employees here, we continue to invest in the community, help power the local economy, and provide well-paying jobs with leading benefits. As Amazon grows, so does our responsibility to the people and places that we call home.

We’re committed to addressing issues that matter most to the Puget Sound community including affordable housing, education, and homelessness. We offer employment, pre-paid education, and technical skills training to move into higher-paying roles, and up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave across the U.S.

A lot is happening here—be sure to check back regularly to discover the latest about Amazon’s community commitments and how we’re investing and unlocking opportunity for our hometown region.

Learn more about what we’re doing in the Puget Sound region for our employees, neighbors, and the community.

Amazon to help moderate-income residents become homeowners across the Puget Sound

An illustration of the Grand Street Commons apartment building in Seattle, WA.
Grand Street Commons, Seattle, WA.

Amazon’s Housing Equity Fund (HEF) launched a $40 million pilot program that will help up to 800 families and individuals become homeowners, including residents from underserved communities across Puget Sound. The pilot is in partnership with the National Housing Trust (NHT) and will support a range of innovative homeownership models led by local nonprofit organizations in the Puget Sound region (as well as organizations in the Arlington, VA and Washington, D.C. region, and Nashville, TN). NHT will partner with these organizations to acquire and build affordable homes for sale to local residents (the majority of them making below 80% of the area median income).

African Community Housing & Development (ACHD) is one of the Puget Sound-area organizations participating in this initiative. "This funding will allow ACHD to further develop our holistic services and affordable homeownership projects for the African Diaspora community in King County," said Hamdi Abdulle, ACHD Executive Director. "ACHD knows that when we invest in affordable homeownership, we invest in advancing human dignity."

Since 2021, HEF has committed more than $1.7 billion to create or preserve more than 14,000 affordable homes for renters across the company’s hometown communities, including more than 5,300 homes across Puget Sound. Learn more about this pilot program and Amazon’s Commitment to Housing Equity.

Amazon volunteers help keep clean up Seattle parks

Amazon volunteers helping with parks cleanup in Seattle, WA.

Amazon volunteers helped clean up five parks around Seattle as part of Amazon’s Global Month of Volunteering initiative. This is the second year Amazon volunteers participated in the Seattle Parks cleanup activity, where they assisted with picking up litter, weeding, and mulching activities, all in the name of beautifying the parks.

From September 1-30, tens of thousands of Amazon employees will volunteer to support the communities where they live and work, adding to the company’s local investments throughout the year, as part of the Global Month of Volunteering initiative. In collaboration with hundreds of community organizations, employees will help support causes they are passionate about—from climate change, education, and food insecurity, to disaster relief and housing inequity.

Follow what our employees are doing in support of Global Month of Volunteering and beyond.

