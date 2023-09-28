Amazon in the community: Here’s what’s happening in Seattle, Bellevue, and the Puget Sound

Amazon in the Puget Sound

Looking for the latest news about what’s happening around our Puget Sound headquarters? You’re in the right place.

With more than 75,000 employees here, we continue to invest in the community, help power the local economy, and provide well-paying jobs with leading benefits. As Amazon grows, so does our responsibility to the people and places that we call home.

We’re committed to addressing issues that matter most to the Puget Sound community including affordable housing, education, and homelessness. We offer employment, pre-paid education, and technical skills training to move into higher-paying roles, and up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave across the U.S.

A lot is happening here—be sure to check back regularly to discover the latest about Amazon’s community commitments and how we’re investing and unlocking opportunity for our hometown region.

Learn more about what we’re doing in the Puget Sound region for our employees, neighbors, and the community.

