I’ve been delivering with Flex—Amazon’s program that puts independent businesspeople like me in the drivers’ seat by paying us for delivery opportunities that we pick up in our own time and on our own schedule—for six years now. It’s been a great source of income in addition to my business, building international rehabilitation centers. The money I earn from Flex helps pay for things for my two boys. One is 15 and the other is 17. It also helped me purchase my childhood home from my mom and she now lives with me there. She’s getting older so having a flexible work schedule is great because I can get home to help her when she needs it.