Amazon has opened two new offices in Bellevue, Washington. Take a look inside the newest buildings at our Puget Sound Headquarters.

As Amazon continues to invest in our Puget Sound headquarters, we’re excited to share an inside look at two of our newest buildings in Bellevue: Dynamo and Sonic. With more than 11,000 people already working from Bellevue, Dynamo provides more than 300,000 square feet of new office and collaboration space for over 1,500 employees working across various teams at Amazon, including the AWS Database, Machine Learning, AI, Compute, and Networking teams.

Named after the internal security platform used by AWS, Dynamo provides a variety of working options, including informal meeting spaces for small group discussions, white boarding areas for in-depth problem solving, focus rooms for heads-down writing or coding, and couch and living room setups for team discussions. Dynamo's second-floor grab 'n' go market also provides a space for colleagues to meet for coffee, lunch, or snacks. The accessible location in downtown Bellevue is only a few blocks from the Bellevue Transit Center.

“Amazon’s continued investment in Bellevue is a vote of confidence for our city, the excellent talent pool, and quality of life that Bellevue offers,” said Lynne Robinson, Mayor of the City of Bellevue. “With more than 11,000 Amazon employees working in Bellevue, the company continues their commitments to affordable housing and local nonprofit organizations, and investments in local infrastructure. Amazon exemplifies what productive public-private partnerships can look like.”

Lynne Robinson, Mayor of the City of Bellevue, takes a tour of Amazon's Dynamo building.

The opening of Dynamo comes shortly after we began welcoming 1,000 employees to Sonic, also located in downtown Bellevue. Sonic was the project codename for launching Prime Free Same-Day Delivery in Canada and France. Today, the building provides 19 floors of working space across more than 400,000 square feet.

Some of the coolest things we’re trying out in Sonic are our team suites. These rooms are equipped with a variety of seating and meeting options like whiteboarding areas, living room lounge setups, breakout discussion rooms, phone booths, conference-style board rooms, as well as traditional desk seating.

The different seating options allow teams to transition seamlessly from heads-down individual work into a brainstorm session or from a doc review into a smaller breakout with their manager. Teams can book suites for a day, a week, or a whole month as colleagues come together to collaborate and innovate on new projects.

And, if employees are looking for a workplace with a view, they can check out the water vapor fireplace or balcony on Floor 19.

With the addition of these two new buildings, Amazon now occupies nine buildings across Bellevue.

Learn more about Amazon’s impact in Bellevue, Seattle, and the Puget Sound.