Amazon’s corporate employees in Los Angeles have the opportunity to work at one of the most iconic film studios in entertainment history. The company secured space at Culver Studios in late 2017 to build a unique home for Amazon Music, Amazon Studios, IMDb, Prime Video, and Worldwide Advertising.

The history of Culver Studios dates back to some of the earliest days of Hollywood in 1919. The grounds have a long-established reputation as the filming location for blockbuster hits and classics like Gone with the Wind, King Kong, Rocky, Beetlejuice, Armageddon, I Am Legend, and X-Men First Class.

An image of the campus

The Amazon campus now spans across 14 acres and blends the modern architecture of five office buildings and six state-of-the-art sound stages with a historic, colonial-style mansion and four accompanying bungalows.

I had the opportunity to roam around the campus and take a look inside a few of Amazon’s office spaces. Keep reading for an exclusive peek inside the gates.

First, caffeine. The top floor of the Amazon Music office has a café where employees can get lattes, tea, and coffee. Not only did the café offer the option to take my matcha unsweetened—a rarity—it was also delicious.

An image of a cafe inside the Amazon office at Culver City

The deck located just outside the café offers the perfect spot to take in all the views of surrounding LA and enjoy some sun with a morning coffee.

An image of the campus

The indoor seating area features art from live shows, a cool velvet couch, and dedicated booths for dining.

An image of a large room with a large velvet, blue couch and artwork showing concerts on the wall.
an image of a room with several dining booths and large windows and green plants
An image of a large dining area with several tables and plants.

An astonishing level of detail went into decorating the Amazon Music office. Case in point: Even the space above the recycling bins is adorned with shelves of color-coordinated vases, books, and beads.

An image of the campus

The breezeway between the Amazon Music and Amazon Studios offices offers spots to relax a bit—for people and doggos alike. I spotted Heathcliff and his mom Natasha scoping out the facilities for our four-legged friends on my way to the next building.

an image of a patch of turf grass with a structure with plastic bags and a waste basket
An image of a small dog looking at the camera while standing on some green turf
An image of a woman smiling while holding her dog

Heading into the Amazon Studios office, employees are immediately greeted by a large, illuminated staircase. The lights change colors, and they were blue for Thursday Night Football on the day I visited.

An image of the campus

A showcase in the lobby displays awards for Prime Video and Amazon Studios. There are a lot of Emmy awards for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in that case. I was surprised by how big the Emmy statues are in real life!

An image of an Emmy Award in a case
An image of a case of Emmy awards with couches around it in a lobby. There is a screen in the middle that says "Prime Video."
An image of several Emmy awards in a case

Neon art illuminates the hallways of the Amazon Studios office to celebrate the history of the campus and the neighborhood it inhabits.

An image of a kitchen area in the Amazon office. There is a mural on the wall showing the Culver Studios mansion with lights on the letters.
An image of a sitting area with a lit-up mural on the wall showing the hollywood sign
An image of a lunch room with a big mural on the wall. The mural features roads in Culver City with lights along the roads.

Large, colorful murals depicting cultural scenes from around the world are also on display—some are so realistic you might think you were actually there if it weren’t for the signs and thermostats on the walls.

An image of a room with bright orange chairs in a circle. There is a colorful mural on the wall and phone call booths along another wall.
An image of a mural on the wall that features a woman in a traditional kimono walking with an umbrella trailing behind her.
An image of a field with windmills.

Like the Amazon Music office, the Amazon Studios building also offers break spots with great views.

An image of a deck overlooking the Amazon Culver City campus
An image of a sitting area with three orange chairs and a table. You can see the Culver Studios mansion out the window.
An image of the view of the Culver Studios mansion grounds from the Amazon office window

Heading back downstairs and into the breezeway between buildings, employees can catch a glimpse of the sound stages, including the recently announced Stage 15, the virtual production production stage, where films like the upcoming Candy Cane Lane starring Eddie Murphy are shooting. There are six stages that range between 5,600 and 34,500 square feet in size, with ceilings up to 46 feet high.

An image of the sound stages at Amazon Studios in Culver City

A big part of what makes Culver City so magical for film lovers is the Culver Studios mansion. The building has deep roots in Hollywood history, including features in Gone with the Wind and The Wizard of Oz. Some of the most notable filmmakers in history have had offices in here. It now serves as an office space for Amazon Studios.

An image of the campus

Employees can walk the grounds around the property to take in all the Hollywood history, including bungalows where famous filmmakers like Alfred Hitchcock, Lucille Ball, and Orson Welles resided.

An image of a white colonial-style building with a black roof. There is a sign that says "BLDG G"
An image of several small, white buildings with green landscaping and winding sidewalks around them
An image of a large grass yard with white chairs in the lawn. The Culver Studios mansion is in the background.

The third building I had access to was the office at The Culver Steps, a complex of offices, retail stores, and restaurants on campus.

An image of greenery surrounding The Culver Steps office complex
An image of greenery surrounding The Culver Steps office complex
An image of greenery surrounding The Culver Steps office complex

My visit to the Culver Steps office was a quicker one since the space is a bit smaller, but I did find some cool living art on the walls.  

An image of a kitchen area at the Amazon office
An image of wall art with plants on it

There are also nice views of Culver Boulevard from the conference rooms.

An image of the campus

As the day winds down on the Culver City campus, light displays illuminate the buildings and walkways to help guide employees home for the evening.

An image of the outside of the Amazon Studios offices at night. Lights illuminate the steps and pathways.
An image of the outside of the Amazon Studios offices at night. Lights illuminate the steps and pathways.
An image of the campus

I was lucky enough to catch the holiday light display before heading out for the night.

An image of the campus

