15 cool things Amazon employees found inside the new Virginia headquarters

Photo by Lucas Jackson

Photo by Lucas Jackson

Photo by Lucas Jackson

There are multiple terraces at Metropolitan Park that offer spaces for employees to get outside and enjoy the views during the work day. The employees we caught up with shared that these terraces were a highlight as they scoped out their new digs.“You step outside onto the terrace and it's like an oasis,” said Bursaw. “I looked up and saw all these round, wooden structures. I watched a few birds flying around them, then it dawned on me that they're bird houses. That was pretty cool.”I'm on the 14th floor so I have some of the best views,” added Nnacheta, “But even if you’re not on the 14th floor, there are cool terraces on several levels with lots of green spaces.”I checked out two of the terraces, and one had this kind of winding path that was neat,” added Kusma. “I noticed a few grills, and I’m excited to do some team cookouts later this summer. I also enjoyed the view—I could even see my apartment.”