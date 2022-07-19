Kate and Brian at the groundbreaking for their first location in Tysons Corner, Virginia

Few people can say they ended up in early childhood education by way of corporate law, but Kate Mulcahy can. After an 18-year career as an attorney in the Washington, D.C., area, Kate made the transition to stay at home with her school-aged children for a few years. During this time, she took on charity board roles at Children’s National Hospital and began to assess the importance of quality early childhood education.She and her husband, Brian, opened their firstin Tysons Corner, Virginia, in September 2021. Now, less than a year later, their classrooms are almost full, and they are changing the lives of families in the community.“Partnering with Amazon will allow us to reach a larger subset of the region and provide more quality early childhood education to more families,” said Mulcahy. “The spotlight that Amazon’s presence puts on the community is so valuable, and the new residents it will attract will strengthen the fibers of the community.”Celebree School’s new location at National Landing will provide even more space than their current location in nearby Tysons Corner, where the couple currently has over 20 employees, including teachers.“We strive every day to make parents and students feel as comfortable as possible, as well as provide an unparalleled experience for our teachers,” Mulcahy said. “Amazon’s commitment to excellence and service mirrors our own values, making it an even more exciting venture.”