18 must-see art installations at Amazon’s second headquarters in Arlington, Virginia

Amazon’s second headquarters’ (HQ2) commitment to the National Capital Region has always kept the community front and center—from creating a 2.5-acre public park to working with local companies, designers, and artisans to bring the vision of Metropolitan Park to life. While the overarching design at the company’s HQ2 is more hospitality-forward, the materials used throughout are built on the principles established with Amazon’s humble beginnings. The completed design features are a product of both Amazon’s evolution as well as the incorporation of elements that pay homage to the local roots of the region, weaving together design influences from beloved regional natural resources like the Potomac River, Chesapeake Bay, and Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, while also highlighting the juxtaposition of an urban center of activity like Washington, D.C., with the placidity of the nearby natural wonders.

This commitment has provided a unique opportunity for artists locally and around the world, and we’ve compiled the 18 intriguing installations from more than 25 artists. The commissioned art pieces span a range of genres, styles, and cultural influence. From mathematics-inspired spatial depictions of the Dupont Circle chess scene and abstract depictions of the Potomac River fauna to celebrating the beloved national cherry blossoms, these meaningful works of art further intertwine Amazon and the community.

Check out the pieces the community can take in while strolling through the Metropolitan Park public space and featured around the buildings.