Over the past few years, we’ve announced plans to create thousands of tech and corporate jobs at our Boston Tech Hub. We’re excited to officially welcome employees inside our newest office at Boston Seaport. More than 2,000 Amazon employees will be working from this building, which features new office space, innovation labs, and mixed-use common areas for our teams to continue inventing and innovating on behalf of our customers.

“We’ve created more than 4,500 corporate and tech jobs at our Boston Tech Hub, and we’re excited to welcome 2,000 of these employees to their new office,” said Rohit Prasad, senior vice president and head scientist for Amazon Alexa. “Our teams in the Boston area are working on exciting innovations for our global customers—from artificial intelligence and machine learning to cloud computing and robotics engineering. We’d like to thank the city of Boston, and Massachusetts, for giving us the opportunity to build the future here. We look forward to continuing to invest and create more jobs across the Commonwealth.”

“From jobs in operations to roles in engineering and machine learning, we are pleased that Amazon continues to create opportunities and expand across Massachusetts,” said Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. “Amazon’s Boston Tech Hub, and this latest office in Boston Seaport, will continue to provide good jobs for the Commonwealth’s fantastic tech talent and further fuel investment in Massachusetts’ innovation economy.”

Developed by WS Development and designed by renowned architecture firm Gensler, this new 430,000-square-foot office, located in Seaport’s new Harbor Way park, provides space for employees working across Amazon Alexa, Amazon Pharmacy, Amazon Web Services, and Amazon Devices. These teams drive innovation in areas like cloud migration, robotics intelligence, and machine learning. We will also be leasing a nearby 630,000-square-foot location, which we announced last year, to further our job creation efforts.

An image from the construction of Amazon's Boston Tech Hub in the Seaport. Amazon's Boston Tech Hub will be home to more than 2,000 employees. The new 430,000-square-foot office is located in the Seaport's new Harbor Way park, just blocks from the waterfront. The Boston Tech Hub waterfront building features new office space, innovation labs, and mixed-use common areas for our teams. Amazon will also be leasing a nearby 630,000-square-foot location to further job creation efforts.

To support our growing teams in the Boston area, Amazon is partnering with UMass Boston to ensure students and graduates are given the right tools, training, and education to successfully access jobs in technology-related fields at both Amazon and other tech companies. More than 1,000 tech and corporate roles are currently available at Amazon’s Boston Tech Hub. Those interested can learn more at amazon.jobs.

“Amazon’s continued investment and growth in Massachusetts is a testament to the Commonwealth’s diverse talent pool and the many amenities that we have to offer,” said Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “Investment by companies like Amazon will continue to drive economic opportunity and job creation for all Massachusetts residents, reinforcing our state’s reputation as a destination where people want to live, work, and thrive.”

Jeremy Sclar, chairman and chief executive officer of WS Development, added: “Boston is a global hub of innovation. And we are thrilled to join Amazon in celebrating the opening of their new office in Seaport, as well as their deep commitment to bringing jobs and opportunity to our city.”

Using our scale for good in Massachusetts

Beyond our investments and job creation, Amazon continues to support the Boston community and Massachusetts by investing in local community organizations and nonprofits. Examples include Massachusetts Fallen Heroes, the Boston’s Children Museum, the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy, the Boston Arts Academy Foundation, and South Boston Neighborhood House. As part of this overall commitment, in early May, we announced that Amazon is donating nearly $1 million to youth sports teams and organizations across the Commonwealth. The donation helps expand access and level the playing field for sports and fitness opportunities in underserved neighborhoods, while helping organizations cover budget shortfalls related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 20,000 jobs in Massachusetts and invested more than $10 billion across the Commonwealth, including infrastructure (from fulfillment centers to retail locations to our Boston Tech Hub) and compensation. These investments have contributed an additional $9 billion to the Massachusetts economy and have helped create an additional 28,000 jobs—in addition to the employees directly employed by Amazon—including jobs in construction, logistics, health care, and professional services. Additionally, more than 32,000 small and medium-sized businesses in Massachusetts—including authors—are growing their businesses with Amazon.