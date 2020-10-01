Our Facilities
As we have evolved to meet the many different needs of our customers, so have our facilities.
Expanding our Tech Hubs to create 3,500 new jobs in the U.S.
Getting packages to customers
Our fulfillment network is made up of state-of-the-art technology and a variety of building types and sizes to support processing orders, but it’s truly our people who bring the magic of Amazon to life for our customers.
Sortable fulfillment center
Around 800,000 square feet in size, sortable fulfillment centers can employ more than 1,500 full-time associates. In these buildings, Amazon employees pick, pack, and ship customer orders such as books, toys, and housewares. Thanks to the innovations of Amazon Robotics, associates often work alongside robots, allowing them to learn new skills and helping create a more efficient process to meet customer demand.
Non-sortable fulfillment center
Ranging in size from 600,000 to one million square feet, non-sortable fulfillment centers employ more than 1,000 full-time associates. In these centers, associates pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs.
Sortation centers
At sortation centers, associates sort customer orders by final destination and consolidate them onto trucks for faster delivery. Amazon’s sort center network provides full- and part-time career opportunities and is powering our ability to provide customers with everyday delivery, including Sunday delivery, which customers love.
Receive centers
Amazon’s receive centers support customer fulfillment by taking in large orders of the types of inventory that we expect to quickly sell and allocate it to fulfillment centers within the network. Full- and part-time roles are available in these buildings, which are about 600,000 square feet in size.
Specialty
Amazon’s fulfillment network is also supported by additional types of buildings that handle specific categories of items or are pressed into service at peak times of the year such as the holiday season. Many of these buildings feature part-time opportunities with the option to convert to full-time.
Delivery stations
In these buildings, customer orders are prepared for last-mile delivery to customers. Amazon delivery providers enable our fast, everyday shipping.