Our Facilities

Getting packages to customers

Our fulfillment network is made up of state-of-the-art technology and a variety of building types and sizes to support processing orders, but it’s truly our people who bring the magic of Amazon to life for our customers.

Sortable fulfillment center

Around 800,000 square feet in size, sortable fulfillment centers can employ more than 1,500 full-time associates. In these buildings, Amazon employees pick, pack, and ship customer orders such as books, toys, and housewares. Thanks to the innovations of Amazon Robotics, associates often work alongside robots, allowing them to learn new skills and helping create a more efficient process to meet customer demand.

Non-sortable fulfillment center

Ranging in size from 600,000 to one million square feet, non-sortable fulfillment centers employ more than 1,000 full-time associates. In these centers, associates pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs.