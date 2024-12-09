This Same-Day Delivery site in Sacramento was the first ever fulfilment center to earn the Zero Carbon Certification from the International Living Future Institute. Take a look at some of its coolest features.
'Tis the season of giving, and we've all been there: Realizing at the last minute that we need a gift for a holiday party or forgot to pick up supplies for the festive family gathering. During the holiday hustle and bustle, Amazon's Same-Day Delivery can really save the day. But have you ever wondered how we're able to get those last-minute gifts and holiday essentials to you so quickly?
Behind the scenes, Amazon operates more than 55 dedicated sites across the U.S. just for same-day orders. These smaller sites combine fulfillment center operations with delivery station operations under one roof so products can be quickly processed, packaged, and loaded onto delivery vehicles to get to our customers faster than ever.
One such Amazon Same-Day Delivery site in Sacramento, California (known as SCA5) became the first fulfillment center or logistics site in North America to achieve the prestigious “Zero Carbon Certification” from the International Living Future Institute (ILFI). Earning this certification means the Sacramento facility meets the stringent requirements for reducing energy use and embodied carbon emissions from building materials.
The electricity consumed at the facility is matched with 100% renewable electricity from Amazon’s investments in new wind and solar projects. Recognizing that building emissions cannot be completely eliminated, the certification also requires carbon neutralization measures. Specifically, Amazon must finance climate solutions beyond the facility itself through voluntary carbon markets to counterbalance the remaining emissions that cannot be avoided on-site at this time.
Check out how Amazon’s Zero Carbon Certified Sacramento facility fulfills Same-Day Deliveries while implementing various sustainability initiatives with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look.
The site’s sustainability initiatives are on display even before you enter the building. The parking lot is constructed using locally-sourced lower-carbon materials including using recycled aggregate concrete, which is primarily made up of concrete along with other material such as sand and gravel. By repurposing these materials instead of using newly-mined resources, the facility cut down on related embodied carbon emissions released during manufacturing and transportation. In the landscaping around the site, some areas feature native plants. Additionally, drip irrigation is used in parts of the landscaping to reduce water usage.
Priority parking and electric vehicle charging stations are also provided for those driving electric vehicles or zero tailpipe emissions vehicles. The infrastructure also has the capacity to add more chargers in the future, if demand increases.
Once you enter the building, the site looks and operates like the other Amazon Same-Day Delivery sites—seamlessly integrating sustainability measures without adversely affecting operations. The walls are painted with low-VOC (volatile organic compound) paint, which can help reduce air pollutants and improve indoor air quality for occupants.
Smart LED lighting systems with occupancy sensors and daylight dimming controls help reduce energy usage at this facility. When it is sunny, the lights automatically dim near windows to take advantage of natural light and reduce energy consumption, and shut off entirely in unoccupied areas. These lighting efficiencies result in reduction of the amount of energy used by up to 72% compared to other equivalent new buildings in the U.S.
By utilizing a lower-carbon concrete mix for the flooring, this facility reduced embodied carbon emissions from construction materials. This concrete formulation reduces carbon emissions by 33% compared to the baseline set by the Carbon Leadership Forum (CLF) —an organization that helps others reduce emissions in the built environment through research and education.
The use of plywood roof decking (the foundational surface used to build the rest of the roofing system on) instead of the steel deck structures used in other Same-Day Delivery facilities, was another strategic choice. By utilizing the plywood alternative, the facility has reduced associated carbon emissions by 49% without compromising performance (roughly 4% of the total embodied carbon savings at the site) as compared to the baseline for steel roof deck construction established by the CLF.
The Material Handling Equipment (MHE), like the conveyor belts used to move packages around, has been optimized with high-efficiency motors, low-friction belts, and low-friction rollers. These components reduce the energy consumption of the MHE by an impressive 38%, while still getting packages out the door quickly.
We didn’t just obsess over every detail in how we build this, we obsessed over how we power it too. The site’s electricity consumption is matched by 100% renewable electricity generated from off-site, utility-scale renewable sources, such as wind and solar.
The building was also intentionally designed with a “solar-ready” reinforced roof structure and additional pre-installed electrical connections. This will enable easy expansion of the solar panel system in the future that can generate up to 80% of the total energy needs of the building. For the remaining energy requirements not covered by the on-site solar installation, this site will continue to match that load through electricity from off-site renewable sources.
Another interesting design feature that contributes to the site’s energy efficiency is the white roof. The light color reflects sunlight rather than absorbing heat to reduce the amount of energy used in the cooling system.
Rather than using typical gas-powered equipment, this facility's heating and cooling relies on high-efficiency, all-electric equipment. This includes electric heat pumps as well as an “air-side economizer” that enables using outdoor air for cooling when temperatures allow. By avoiding fossil fuel sources like natural gas and utilizing all-electric HVAC instead, the energy required for heating and cooling the building is reduced by 17% compared to an equivalent new facility in the U.S.
Typical gas water heaters were also replaced with electric water heaters, completely avoiding the use of fossil fuels in the building’s systems and reducing the hot water energy use by 25%.
The site also features extra insulation to the roof and walls to better regulate indoor temperatures year-round. The extra insulation barrier keeps heat outside in the summer and traps warmth inside during winter. This measure contributes to the facility’s energy efficiency by reducing energy needed for heating and cooling.
Air curtains installed on the loading dock doors help prevent wasted energy. These create an air barrier at the door openings to block unwanted air exchange between the inside and the outside, and keep conditioned air inside. With dock doors typically open around 16 hours per day, that's a lot of heated or cooled air that could leak out without the air curtains.
Not only do the air curtains reduce HVAC energy usage by 1.5%, but they also improve working conditions for associates in the dock area. Even on extremely hot days with temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C) outside, the air curtains help maintain a comfortable temperature in the spaces adjacent to those open dock doors.
The site’s breakroom features fully compostable cups and cutlery, and recyclable and compostable waste materials are separated so they can be collected for reuse. This helps us divert waste from the landfill. The site also implements water efficiency features that help reduce water consumption. Bathrooms utilize low-flow toilets with automatic on/off functionality, and all faucets, excluding the janitorial faucet, are reduced flow and feature automatic shut-off.
The Sacramento facility proves it's possible to reduce carbon emissions at a site that handles so many complex day-to-day operations without compromising performance. By integrating solutions like renewable energy, energy-efficient equipment, and smart lighting controls, the building has achieved the prestigious Zero Carbon Certification—all while continuing to fulfill Amazon's Same-Day Delivery promise to you, its customers.