Shop hundreds of top gifts, stocking stuffers, and premium products all season long.
Amazon invites you to explore the new Virtual Holiday Shop—a virtual shopping experience that uses immersive 3D technology powered by Amazon Beyond to showcase compelling visuals, interactive content, and must-have selections to help you feel inspired and discover new products. Once inside the shop, you will be greeted with a festive experience: cheerful music, animations, and a guided journey that will help you find something for everyone on your list. With a few clicks, you can effortlessly add all of your favorite items directly into your cart and then check out as usual.
"We're always innovating to enhance the shopping experience and empower customers to discover products in easy and fun ways," said Carmen Nestares Pleguezuelo, vice president of North America Marketing & Prime Tech. "With the Virtual Holiday Shop, we are excited to transport shoppers into a new immersive experience where they can browse over 300 of the most coveted gifts and toys of the season."
The Virtual Holiday Shop spotlights selections of the top 100+ gifts, stocking stuffers, holiday decor, and premium products, including items from sought-after brands like Beats x Kim Kardashian, Kate Spade, Bumble and Bumble, and Coach. It features a diverse assortment of must-have items, including customer-loved products and on-trend picks across fashion, home, kitchen appliances, electronics, and beauty. Make sure you also pay close attention to the conveyor belt of gifts and shimmering ornaments on the ceiling, as these interactive animations unlock surprises in the shop.
Inside the Virtual Holiday Shop you will also find the new Virtual Toy Shop that offers a giftable selection of inspiring toys, games, and activity kits from LEGO, Play-Doh, and Disney, as well as from small businesses like Rainbow Loom, MAGNA-TILES, and Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, and customer favorites and trending products from our seasonal Holiday Kids Gift Book, including Amazon exclusive toys like the Holiday Bear and Fox plushes from Wild Republic, which bring the characters off the page and into real life.
We'll be continuously refreshing the selection within the Virtual Holiday Shop with hundreds of items throughout the season. You can also expect to see even more best sellers, trending gifts, and unique finds.
While getting your holiday shopping done, browse other virtual showrooms and stores from brands like Star Wars, Disney, Breville, and LEGO as well as get inspiration for how to prep your home for the holidays with the shoppable homes of popular influencers including @apieceofmyglamhome and @everything.envy.
To make holiday shopping easier this year, you can also utilize Rufus, Amazon’s AI-powered conversational shopping assistant, to find deals and tailored gifts. You can also quickly gain confidence in your gift selection with AI Shopping Guides. These guides, available on over 100 product types, use AI to consolidate and simplify key product information so you can find the right product for you or your loved one, while skipping countless hours or online research.