Madison Fields Solar Project

In Madison County, Ohio, we’ve enabled one of the first utility-scale solar projects in the U.S. that is intentionally integrating forage crop production—or crops used as feedstock—between rows of solar panels. Madison Fields Solar Project is a 180 MW project developed and jointly owned by Savion and funds managed by InfraRed Capital Partners with Shell serving as the project’s asset manager.

Through a research partnership with The Ohio State University, Savion is facilitating a study to determine how to scale farming alongside utility-sized solar projects. This includes testing a variety of farming methods to grow crops among the more than 400,000 solar panels.

Hay and alfalfa are currently growing and can be harvested for several years. Soybeans and other trial cover crops have also been planted and will help increase organic matter in the soil. These legumes convert nitrogen gas from the air for the plants to use, reducing the need for nitrogen fertilizer. In addition, these crops take nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide out of the air and will help to increase biodiversity, prevent erosion, and control weeds and pests.