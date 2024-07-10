In addition to providing tools and resources to help others drive down their own emissions, we will prioritize working with suppliers who are also committed to decarbonization and reaching net-zero. We have identified a list of the highest-emitting suppliers directly supporting our operations. We expect those suppliers, who collectively contribute more than 50% of emissions globally to Amazon’s Scope 3 footprint, to provide a plan for how they will decarbonize their operations and demonstrate real progress over time. We will prioritize our business towards those who provide their plans and results on their path to net-zero. We are already working with many of these suppliers and will continue our engagement and share learnings through the Amazon Sustainability Exchange. We are committed to further reducing emissions in our supply chain and we expect that our future strategic suppliers aggressively decarbonize their operations over time.