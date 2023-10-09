Have you ever wondered how your packages get to you so quickly? With Amazon Tours, you can go behind the scenes to meet the people and see the innovation behind Amazon’s speedy delivery.

There is a lot to explore, so wear your walking shoes. Amazon’s buildings can stretch almost 1 million square feet in size, and they hold an average of 4 million products for sale on Amazon.com. On the tour, you’ll learn how we use cutting-edge robotics technology to move millions of items every day.

“I love giving Amazon Tours!” said Stormi Nicoson, an Amazon tour guide based in Grapevine, Texas. “I love meeting the community and seeing the mouths that drop open in awe because of the different things that are done in the fulfillment center.”

Every tour lasts approximately one hour and features overviews of key processes and technology, safety, and wellness innovations, Amazon’s peculiar culture, and a Q&A session. The tours are also supported by Amazon leadership.

Robert Kowalik, Amazon’s vice president of operations for North America, said, “I’m extremely excited for more communities to see how we make the Amazon magic happen. Amazon is an exciting place to have a career. Tours allow us to share some of that excitement with our customers.”

Tours are opening in new buildings all the time, so check amazontours.com to see if one is available in your area. In person tours are now available in over 30 new locations across the U.S., Canada, the UK, Italy, and Germany.

Sign up today for a free fulfillment center tour. Registration is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you can’t join us for an in-person tour, we welcome you to join a livestreaming virtual tour. Sign up today for a livestreaming virtual tour.