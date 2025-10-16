Key takeaways
- A future SMR facility in Washington state will provide reliable carbon-free energy.
- The Cascade Advanced Energy Facility will have a significantly smaller footprint than traditional nuclear plants.
- The project will create over 1,000 construction jobs and over 100 permanent positions.
Amazon is taking its sustainability commitments to a new level as plans for an advanced nuclear energy facility take shape in Washington state.
This state-of-the-art facility, which will be called the Cascade Advanced Energy Facility, or Cascade, will help us reduce our carbon emissions, support our sustainability goals, and bring a new source of energy to the grid. This advanced nuclear energy will also help power AI and the digital tools that are part of our everyday lives with reliable, safe, around-the-clock carbon-free energy.
Washington state utility Energy Northwest and SMR developer X-energy plan to build up to 12 SMRs, using X-energy’s advanced nuclear reactor design. Cascade will be built outside Richland, Washington, near Energy Northwest’s existing Columbia Generating Station.
When we announced our first investments in several nuclear energy projects and technologies last October, it marked a new chapter in how we are working to power our operations with carbon-free energy for our customers, for the communities where we operate, and for the world.
Here’s a first glimpse of what this small modular reactor (SMR) facility will look like.
What is an SMR?
SMRs are next-generation nuclear reactors. They are smaller than traditional reactors and designed with features that help enable simpler design, faster deployment, and lower construction costs.
Exploring a future SMR facility
Key features of the future SMR facility include the modular nature of the plant with three 320 megawatt (MW) sections to make up the full 960 MW plant in just a few city blocks. This is a stark contrast to traditional nuclear power facilities whose single GW plant can take up more than a square mile of land.
“This project isn't just about new technology; it's about creating a reliable source of carbon-free energy that will support our growing digital world,” said Kara Hurst, Amazon’s chief sustainability officer. “I'm excited about the potential of SMRs and the positive impact they will have on both the environment and local communities."
Amazon has invested billions of dollars in carbon-free energy including nuclear energy projects and technologies as part of our global strategy to reduce carbon emissions across our operations. Nuclear power is a scalable, reliable, and safe source of carbon-free energy, with a proven track record that spans decades.
Through our Climate Pledge Fund, we made a capital investment in X-energy, a leading developer of next-generation nuclear reactors and fuel. Their advanced reactor design, the Xe-100, will be used in Amazon’s partnership with Energy Northwest to develop four SMRs in the first phase of Cascade, with an initial capacity of 320 MW and the option to expand to 12 units with a capacity of 960 MW. Construction is currently expected to start by the end of this decade, with operations targeted to start in the 2030s.
“One year ago, we set out with Amazon to reimagine the way in which we advance new energy projects in the United States, and how we power technologies like AI that are driving our economy forward,” said J. Clay Sell, chief executive officer of X-energy. “Over the past year, the support of Amazon has enabled us to accelerate progress on our technology, grow our team with world-class talent and expertise, and position the Cascade Advanced Energy Center at the forefront of energy innovation. The scale of this work is historic, and we are privileged to have world-class partners like Amazon and Energy Northwest in this effort.”
This project is part of our investment in X-energy to help bring more than 5 gigawatts (GW) of new nuclear energy to the U.S grid by 2039—enough carbon-free energy to power 3.8 million U.S. homes. Amazon and X-energy also recently signed an agreement with South Korea’s Doosan Enerbility and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. to accelerate the deployment of new SMRs in the U.S.
Who will work at the SMRs?
Supporting and expanding a highly skilled local workforce is crucial for advanced nuclear deployment. Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Washington, secured funding from the Department of Energy to launch the Energy Learning Center, which includes a sophisticated education simulator that replicates X-energy's Xe-100 control room.
Think of it as a flight simulator, but for a nuclear facility. This classroom, which will be housed in a space donated by Washington State University Tri-Cities, will give students hands-on experience with the technology that will power X-energy's reactors. The simulator is expected to be operational in late 2025, creating a valuable educational pathway for local students to enter high-paying jobs in the growing advanced nuclear energy sector, strengthening the region’s role in America’s transition toward a more sustainable energy future.
"Investing in advanced training simulators prepares future operators and builds the foundation for a clean energy workforce that will power our region for decades to come," said Bob Schuetz, chief executive officer of Energy Northwest. "This interactive experience helps demystify nuclear energy and goes beyond the textbook, showing students that a viable, meaningful career in clean energy is within reach—and that they can be part of something transformative."
The Cascade Advanced Energy Facility is expected to create over 1,000 jobs during construction and more than 100 permanent jobs in nuclear operations, engineering, and other specialized fields.
Amazon’s broader clean energy strategy
We remain committed to developing the energy infrastructure necessary to meet the growing power needed to support the advanced technology we depend on—from smart appliances to mobile devices and AI tools. For local communities in Washington state, this power generation project represents not just a new source of carbon-free energy for the grid, but also economic opportunity—creating jobs, expanding the tax base, and solidifying a leading role in the development of advanced nuclear technology.
We have also signed an agreement with Talen Energy in Pennsylvania to build a data center facility next to their existing nuclear plants to help power our operations with carbon-free energy.
Together, these nuclear projects complement Amazon's position as the world's largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy since 2020, with over 600 renewable energy projects worldwide. We’re not just talking about a sustainable future—we’re making it happen, one step at a time.
