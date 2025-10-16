“One year ago, we set out with Amazon to reimagine the way in which we advance new energy projects in the United States, and how we power technologies like AI that are driving our economy forward,” said J. Clay Sell, chief executive officer of X-energy. “Over the past year, the support of Amazon has enabled us to accelerate progress on our technology, grow our team with world-class talent and expertise, and position the Cascade Advanced Energy Center at the forefront of energy innovation. The scale of this work is historic, and we are privileged to have world-class partners like Amazon and Energy Northwest in this effort.”