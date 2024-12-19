Amazon employees in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, and Singapore gave their children an exclusive peek into the magic that happens at Amazon fulfillment centers ahead of Christmas this year.
A heartwarming video captures the children’s excitement and amazement during their visit to Amazon’s global sites to see how their parents “help Santa” at his busiest time of the year. The children, ranging from toddlers to teens, described their visits to the site and their parents’ work.
“Amazon helps Santa by delivering toys to kids,” said Giovanna, 6, from Canada, whose mother is a packer. When asked how her mom helps Santa, Giovanna explained, “My mom packages toys and puts them in the delivery box.”
“[Santa] doesn’t make some toys, said Laura, 9, from Brazil. “He orders them from Amazon. Amazon is capable of delivering to everyone, even to the North Pole!”
Many of the children expressed pride for the work their parents do, including Emma, 6, whose father is a safety guard in Australia. “I’m proud of my dad because he keeps people safe,” she said.
The children took an exclusive tour of their local sites, with some visitors able to see Amazon Robotics in action. They saw robotic arms lift and stack heavy items and totes, and they also saw robotic drive units slide under towers of shelves and bring them to employees who picked them out for customer orders.
“I was really happy to give my sons the opportunity to come to Amazon and see what it’s like for themselves,” said Pria D’Souza, an HR manager at YEG2 in Edmonton, Alberta. “They always ask me a lot of questions about work, so they learned a lot and were really fascinated by the site and all the robotic technology.”
“I was very proud to show my son where I work,” said Catherine Docter, a packer at ETZ2 in Augny, France, “and he was very excited to tour the Amazon site.”
“I had such a great time showing my daughters where I work,” said Michal Sawko, a workplace health and safety manager for reliability and maintenance engineering in Australia and Singapore. “They often ask me what I do while they’re at school, so they had a lot of fun learning all about it and seeing the site for themselves. They were really impressed, and love the idea that we help Santa!”
“It was an honor to be able to show my family a behind-the-scenes tour at our fulfillment center, especially during this time of year,” said Bryce Madill, an operations manager at BNE1 in Brisbane. “With great pride, it’s amazing to have our children see firsthand just some of the things our team does best, like helping Santa and delivering smiles.”
At the end of her tour, Giovanna from Canada said: “It was exciting to see Mom’s workshop!”
To learn more about Amazon’s public tours, and how to bring your family members and friends who are at least 6 years old, visit AmazonTours.com.
