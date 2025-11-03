Through my role with Warriors at Amazon, which is an employee-led voluntary professional network for service members to join during their time at the company, I've been able to help other veterans find their footing at Amazon. When new associates with a military background join our site, area managers often say, "Go talk to Turner." I provide them with a second leader to chat with if they have questions or concerns. I've had many conversations reassuring fellow veterans that everything is normal and they can succeed here.