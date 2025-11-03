Key takeaways
- Humphrey's military experience helped him prepare for various situations and remain calm under pressure.
- Amazon’s rich range of upskilling programs help veterans like Humphrey grow their careers.
- Humphrey helps fellow veterans navigate the transition to Amazon's corporate environment as a leader for Warriors at Amazon, a group comprised for former military members.
When I hung up my Marine Corps uniform in 2017 and donned an Amazon vest, I didn't realize how much my military experience would shape my new career. As a former drill instructor who spent 17 years in the Marines, I brought with me a leadership style centered on "firmness, fairness, dignity, and compassion"—values that would prove essential in my Amazon journey.
My first year at Amazon was a whirlwind of learning and growth. Starting as an associate who counted inventory, I quickly progressed in my career before being chosen as an ambassador to train new associates at Amazon. Now, I’m an area manager who oversees dozens of associates.
In the Marine Corps, I earned significant responsibility early—becoming a section chief at just 19 years old. I was responsible for a team of five to nine Marines, handling artillery shells, maintaining equipment, navigating from location to location, and most importantly, being responsible for the lives of those Marines. The military instilled in me a sense of responsibility, foresight, and calmness under pressure, and this mindset drove me to excel in each role I took on at Amazon.
People often ask me, "How are you so calm when everything else is crazy?" This quality comes directly from my military experience. During my years in the Marines, I learned from watching great leaders who always knew what they were going to say next, even in less-than-ideal situations. It's about being truthful, honest, and reassuring—never exaggerating or making false promises.
Military precision in action
My artillery background in the Marines taught me to analyze situations methodically and develop comprehensive solutions.
In the Marines, we would run through hundreds or thousands of scenarios before deployment, preparing for various situations. This approach translated perfectly to continuous improvement at Amazon. Rather than simply fixing problems temporarily, I dig deeper to find root causes and implement sustainable, safe solutions.
A perfect example was creating a manual sortation flow plan for system outages. In my department, we rely heavily on automated systems to sort packages into the correct slots. When these systems go down, operations throughout the building halt.
Drawing on my military experience, I developed a contingency plan for manually sorting packages if the system couldn't be brought back online. We've had to implement this plan twice, and it worked remarkably well, allowing operations to continue when they otherwise would have stopped. Many colleagues were surprised that I had thought about this scenario months in advance—but that's exactly the kind of foresight my military training instilled in me.
When COVID-19 hit, these skills became crucial as well. I was asked to fill in for a new role on short notice. My manager and I quickly implemented safety measures—creating separation between associates and ensuring sanitizing supplies were readily available—before these became standard practice across Amazon. By anticipating needs and maintaining calm leadership, we kept operations running while ensuring associates felt safe. This approach led to another promotion and reinforced how valuable military experience can be in crisis management.
Building strong teams and future leaders
My leadership style at Amazon, much like in the Marines, emphasizes both professional growth and well-being. I actively develop future leaders on my team, encouraging them to "know your job and the job of two people above you."
In the military, we always trained our replacements to ensure a seamless transition and continuity of work. We wanted to make sure someone could step into our role at a moment's notice. This approach is crucial in the Marines' small unit leadership structure, where teams break off from the main force and leaders must make real-time decisions.
I've brought this same philosophy to Amazon. As I often explain to my team, "I can't see what's on the other side of the building, so those leaders have to have that ability." I've made it widely known that if anyone on my team wants to succeed, I'll give them everything they need.
I encourage team members to take advantage of Amazon's comprehensive education benefits and flexible scheduling options like four-day workweeks, creating pathways for career advancement.
At the Texas fulfillment center where I work, we have many former military leaders, including area managers and operations managers from various branches. We all recognize how to apply our work in the military with our work at Amazon: You're responsible for your area of ownership, you train those under you to take your position, and you learn the responsibilities of those above you.
Bridging military and corporate cultures
Every day, I see how my military leadership experiences enhance our ability to execute at Amazon. Whether it's maintaining clear communication during high-pressure situations, developing innovative solutions to operational challenges, or building strong, trust-based teams, these fundamental leadership skills translate powerfully to Amazon's culture.
Through my role with Warriors at Amazon, which is an employee-led voluntary professional network for service members to join during their time at the company, I've been able to help other veterans find their footing at Amazon. When new associates with a military background join our site, area managers often say, "Go talk to Turner." I provide them with a second leader to chat with if they have questions or concerns. I've had many conversations reassuring fellow veterans that everything is normal and they can succeed here.
As I continue growing with Amazon, I remain committed to helping others navigate their leadership journey. My story is just one example of how Amazon values diverse experiences and provides opportunities for growth. Whether you're transitioning from the military or any other field, there's a place for your unique skills and perspectives here.
