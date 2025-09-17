We’ve been investing in pay for several years, and someone who has been with us for three years has already seen their pay go up an average of 35%. This year, average pay is increasing to more than $23 per hour, and average total compensation is increasing to more than $30 an hour when you include the value of our industry-leading benefits package. Some of our most tenured employees will see an increase between $1.10 and $1.90 per hour, and full-time employees will, on average, see their pay increase by $1,600 per year. We also have an annual step plan where pay increases each year someone is with us, and as part of these changes we’re adjusting that plan so the increases are bigger each year than they’ve been in the past.

