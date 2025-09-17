Key takeaways
- Amazon’s basic health care plan for all employees will now cost $5 per week, down from over $7.
- The plan starts on Day 1 and also will include copays to see a doctor at just $5, down from $40.
- Employees’ coverage stays the same for themselves and their families, now for a significantly reduced cost.
Amazon is committed to its employees' health and well-being. Full-time employees get medical coverage, regardless of their level or position within the company, starting on the first day of the job—there’s no waiting period before benefits kick in.
This "Day 1" coverage ensures employees and their families have immediate access to the strong foundation health care provides.
Employees save 28% on weekly health insurance premiums
When Amazon employees participate in Open Enrollment this fall for their 2026 benefits, they'll see an improved health care option that makes coverage more affordable for themselves and their families.
The Amazon basic health care plan is getting a price reduction, while offering the same reliable coverage employees depend on. The improved plan costs just $5 per week—down from over $7 previously—and reduces copays to just $5, compared to $40 before. This means employees save 28% on weekly premiums and pay 88% less when visiting a doctor.
The Amazon basic health care plan covers preventative care like health screenings and immunizations at no cost. For the $5 primary care deductible, employees and their families can see a medical provider for injury and illness. The plan also covers specialist visits, mental health visits, physical and occupational therapy, emergency room care, and other common medical needs like hearing aids.
The Amazon basic health care plan is one of many plans available to eligible employees on Day 1 of full-time employment. Amazon employees are encouraged to explore the wide range of other heath care plan options that Amazon offers that works best for themselves and their families. Amazon employee benefits vary based on factors like work location, scheduled work hours, length of employment, and employee type (e.g., seasonal or temporary). Depending on number of hours worked, part-time and seasonal employees may also qualify for medical insurance after 90 days.
A broad commitment to employee health
Amazon's commitment to employee health extends beyond traditional medical, dental, and vision coverage. For growing families, Amazon offers up to 20 weeks of paid leave for birth parents and six weeks for eligible supporting parents. We offer comprehensive mental health support through our health plan options, as well as an Employee Assistance Program that provides 24/7 work-life support and free short-term counseling.
Employees also have access to specialized health resources like the CARES team for cancer support. This Amazon team is solely dedicated to helping diagnosed employees navigate acquiring care, understanding and taking advantage of benefits, treatment, and recovery. Amazon employees also can access Expert Medical Opinion, a service for support with complex diagnoses, and Pelago, an online confidential clinic for substance use treatment. Plus, all employees—even those not enrolled in an Amazon health plan—can use our free 24/7 Medical Advice Line from Day 1.
Changes to make Amazon’s health care even more affordable are just one of the many ways Amazon is enhancing our comprehensive wages and benefits for employees.
