Help for Hunger

Amazon is driven by the belief that no family should go without basic needs like food and housing. As millions of families struggle to secure food for their families as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon has a unique role to play providing a critical service for families in need. Through programs like Community Delivery and the Right Now Needs Funds, Amazon has long partnered with organizations that share our commitment.



We invite you to learn more about our partner organizations. And please share these resources with people who may need the support.