Help for Hunger

Amazon is driven by the belief that no family should go without basic needs like food and housing. As millions of families struggle to secure food for their families as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon has a unique role to play providing a critical service for families in need. Through programs like Community Delivery and the Right Now Needs Funds, Amazon has long partnered with organizations that share our commitment.

We invite you to learn more about our partner organizations. And please share these resources with people who may need the support.
A young girl in a school setting sits with a pen and paper. Blurred out in front of her is a milk carton and snack.

Amazon is helping deliver millions of meals to hundreds of thousands of people as food banks and community organizations face unprecedented demand. Learn more about finding a local food bank.

Since March 2020, Amazon has partnered with local food banks and schools to deliver more than 12 million meals to vulnerable families in over 25 cities worldwide. In the U.S., our food bank partners provide, prepare, and package the groceries. Amazon’s delivery service partners collect the pre-packaged meals of fresh and shelf-stable foods from food banks and community organizations. Our teams then make "contactless" deliveries directly to the homes of vulnerable groups in their communities.

If you or someone you know is experiencing food insecurity, Feeding America can connect you directly with a food bank in your community.
Overhead photograph of dozens of bags filled with fresh strawberries, spinach, and other groceries.
Community

Amazon fights hunger, delivering more than 12 million meals

Amazon donated delivery services for over 12 million meals, in more than 25 U.S. cities and in communities in Australia, Japan, Singapore, Spain, and the UK.

Children need to show up to school ready to learn. That’s why Amazon launched a school breakfast program by working with Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign in 2017.

Amazon has helped provide more than 15 million meals to more than 103,000 children in 974 schools nationwide. In 2020, the program pivoted to better support children in need during remote learning by providing meals at pick-up locations and along bus routes for families without transportation.

Contact your local school district to learn if your student is eligible for free or reduced-cost meals.
A school-age child sits on a bench in a school yard. She has pulled her mask down and is taking a bite of an apple that she holds in her hands .
Community

Why breakfast matters

The science behind eating a good breakfast in order to ‘learn and be curious’ in class.

Amazon works with food assistance organizations across the country to tackle rising rates of food insecurity, including in communities around our hometown Puget Sound region and in Arlington, Virginia, and Nashville, Tennessee. Learn more about some of these regional providers.

Learn more about how Amazon is leveraging it scale to positively impact communities in the U.S. and around the globe.
