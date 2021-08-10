September 29, 2020

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon is making a more than $2.5 million donation to support the immediate needs of thousands of students from underserved communities within the Puget Sound region. With this donation, Amazon is expanding its innovative Right Now Needs Fund, designed to meet the basic needs of schoolchildren and their families and eliminate barriers to learning, such as challenges with food, shelter, clothing, school supplies, and more.



Amazon will donate more than $1.4 million to Bellevue LifeSpring to launch a new Right Now Needs Fund in Bellevue to support students in need at all 28 Bellevue School District schools. The funds in Bellevue can be distributed to students immediately. In addition, Amazon’s $1.3 million donation to The Alliance for Education will expand the existing Right Now Needs Fund in Seattle across 104 schools.



The Fund was established by Amazon in late 2018 with an initial $2 million investment and has already provided Seattle Public Schools students with over 17,000 instances of support since inception for basic needs including everything from new eyeglasses to an asthma inhaler. To date, each of the 104 Seattle Public Schools have used the Right Now Needs Fund to help students. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March, the Right Now Needs Fund in Seattle rapidly distributed more than $500,000 to students, a 27% increase from the same time last year, with the vast majority of those donations going towards food insecurity and housing assistance.



"The start of this school year is difficult for many families in need across the Puget Sound, and we want to provide more students from underserved communities with what they need to be successful while learning from home, whether that’s new technology, healthy meals, or a lifeline to call in a pinch," said David Zapolsky, Amazon General Counsel and Senior Vice President and Alliance for Education board member. “We value speed, flexibility, and scale when we build and operate. Our Right Now Needs Funds help schools exercise these same values to support students in the community, and we’re excited to extend this support to Bellevue with our support of Bellevue LifeSpring."



Family Engagement Specialists within each of the districts and schools work with families on identifying needs and submit requests for financial assistance through their respective nonprofit partner. In addition, any school community member can put in a request if they notice a specific student need.



In addition to the Right Now Needs Fund donations. Amazon recently donated $1 million to the City of Bellevue’s Health and Human Services Fund to support local families in need disproportionately affected by COVID-19. At the beginning of the pandemic, Amazon, Bellevue LifeSpring and the Bellevue School District created and implemented pilot programs to provide immediate food and hygiene products to families living in poverty in Bellevue. Amazon donated more than $60,000 in emergency funds to support students in Bellevue and Seattle, and donated 5,000 headsets to support students learning from home across the Puget Sound region. Amazon also donated nearly 9,000 laptops to Seattle Public Schools and is continuing to deliver thousands of meals for Seattle Public Schools students.