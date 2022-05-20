Amazon is the top corporate philanthropist in the Puget Sound region for 2021, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal. With more than $96 million donated to over 180 local organizations, Amazon’s contributions are addressing challenges in the community that it calls home. It’s the first time Amazon has topped the Business Journal’s list of corporate philanthropists.

“Amazon was born in Puget Sound and we are grateful to be part of this thriving community,” said Alice Shobe, global director of Amazon in the Community. “We partner with many civic leaders, community organizations, and other companies to address urgent needs, and we are committed to doing our part to improve our region for future generations. We have more work to do—especially to produce equitable outcomes—yet we are making progress together.”

Below are some the areas that Amazon focused on for charitable giving last year:

Investing in affordable housing

Low-income and minority families are disproportionately affected by an affordable housing shortage in the U.S., and we believe the private and public sectors can work together to address this challenge. Since launching the Amazon Housing Equity Fund in January 2021, Amazon has committed more than $344.3 million in loans and grants for the Puget Sound region to create and preserve 2,870 affordable homes.

Removing barriers to education and STEM

We’ve invested in a myriad of local organizations that are helping to make sure people of all backgrounds have access and are exposed to technical careers. The investments include a $3 million gift to Seattle University to support the school's commitment to increase access to computer science and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education for women and underrepresented minorities, our $10 million donation to Code.org, and our $1 million grant to the Pacific Science Center in Seattle. We’ve also partnered with the Alliance for Education and Bellevue Lifespring to strengthen the Right Now Needs Fund, an initiative that helps students with immediate needs, such as access to warm clothes for the winter, food, shelter, and school supplies.

Unlocking key community infrastructure



In 2021, Amazon made important donations to continue building key community projects in Seattle and Bellevue. The donations include $5 million to the Friends of the Waterfront to build a new 20-acre waterfront park along Seattle’s central shoreline and $7.5 million to complete a bike and walking trail in Bellevue that will connect many communities in the Eastside.

Learn more about Amazon’s community efforts.