Community Investments
Our work includes providing children and young adults from underrepresented and underserved communities access to computer science and STEM education through Amazon Future Engineer. We address immediate needs—such as reducing family hunger and homelessness, and serving communities in need following natural disasters. We also make it easy for customers to support their favorite charity through AmazonSmile.
-
Amazon’s comprehensive childhood-to-career program aimed at increasing access to computer science education for children and young adults from underserved and underrepresented communities. We also support teachers wanting to bring coding classes to rural areas.
-
Through in-kind and cash donations, Amazon supports local communities with what we call “Right Now Needs,” which includes increasing access to food, shelter, and basic goods for children and their families. During the COVID-19 pandemic, this has included delivering more than 7 million meals to underserved and vulnerable populations.
-
Our Disaster Relief by Amazon team leverages Amazon’s vast operational excellence and worldwide logistics network to fly planeloads and ship truckloads of Amazon-donated items to communities ravaged by natural disasters, such as hurricanes.