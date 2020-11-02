Back to Amazon
Community Investments

Our work includes providing children and young adults from underrepresented and underserved communities access to computer science and STEM education through Amazon Future Engineer. We address immediate needs—such as reducing family hunger and homelessness, and serving communities in need following natural disasters. We also make it easy for customers to support their favorite charity through AmazonSmile.
  • A boy works on a laptop at a coding camp while smiling

    Amazon Future Engineer

    Amazon’s comprehensive childhood-to-career program aimed at increasing access to computer science education for children and young adults from underserved and underrepresented communities. We also support teachers wanting to bring coding classes to rural areas.
    Learn more
  • No Kid Hungry - kids in a school setting eating

    Right Now Needs

    Through in-kind and cash donations, Amazon supports local communities with what we call “Right Now Needs,” which includes increasing access to food, shelter, and basic goods for children and their families. During the COVID-19 pandemic, this has included delivering more than 7 million meals to underserved and vulnerable populations.
    Learn more
  • Abe Diaz of the Disaster Relief by Amazon team hauls cargo netting across the tarmac at Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau.

    Disaster Response and Relief

    Our Disaster Relief by Amazon team leverages Amazon’s vast operational excellence and worldwide logistics network to fly planeloads and ship truckloads of Amazon-donated items to communities ravaged by natural disasters, such as hurricanes.
    Learn more
A man working with Amazon's disaster relief team is driving a forklift loaded with generators at the front. These generators will be used to provide power to those affected by recent natural disasters in the United States.
Community

Amazon delivers relief after West Coast wildfires and other disasters

Disaster Relief by Amazon partners with community organizations to deliver donations, including water, generators, food, KN95 masks, and more.
