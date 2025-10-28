Amazon is positioning supplies for nonprofits and first responders from our

Disaster Relief hub near Atlanta

, which is stocked with tarps, blankets, medical devices, and other emergency supplies so that Amazon can help nearby disaster-impacted communities within hours. Amazon operates

15 Disaster Relief hubs

around the world to quickly respond to disasters when they strike. Employee and partner safety is Amazon’s first priority in the wake of Hurricane Melissa. Dedicated teams are working around the clock to provide alerts and up-to-date information to inform operational decisions.