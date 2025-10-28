Recent Updates
6 hours ago
Our focus is helping as quickly as possible as Melissa lands as the strongest storm to ever hit Jamaica
Amazon is working closely with UN agencies and other first responders to ensure communities in Jamaica and the Caribbean have the emergency supplies and technological resources they’ll need to recover as quickly as possible from Hurricane Melissa, a slow-moving storm with record-breaking strength.
Hurricane Melissa made landfall Tuesday in Jamaica as a Category 5 storm, the strongest to directly hit the island since records began and the most powerful storm in the world this year. Hurricane Melissa is also impacting Cuba, the Bahamas, Bermuda, and other Caribbean islands.
Amazon is positioning supplies for nonprofits and first responders from our Disaster Relief hub near Atlanta, which is stocked with tarps, blankets, medical devices, and other emergency supplies so that Amazon can help nearby disaster-impacted communities within hours. Amazon operates 15 Disaster Relief hubs around the world to quickly respond to disasters when they strike. Employee and partner safety is Amazon’s first priority in the wake of Hurricane Melissa. Dedicated teams are working around the clock to provide alerts and up-to-date information to inform operational decisions.
In response to Hurricane Melissa, Amazon is also serving as a technology advisor to help communities restore power and internet connectivity as soon as possible as the storm is expected to cause catastrophic infrastructure damage and isolate communities. Emergency donations from Amazon are being coordinated for delivery by ocean and air.
"My heart is with everyone in Melissa’s path," said Amazon's Head of Disaster Relief Abe Diaz. "As someone who grew up in Puerto Rico, I’ve experienced the devastating damage hurricanes like Melissa can inflict, but I’ve also experienced the power of communities acting together for a common cause. Amazon’s approach to supporting communities starts with listening to local organizations about what people actually need. We've positioned donated emergency supplies at our Atlanta Disaster Relief hub to use Amazon's logistics capabilities to get them to communities quickly. What matters most is that these supplies reach the right places at the right time to support community-led recovery efforts.“
Our partners in Hurricane Melissa response include:
Since 2017, we have donated and delivered more than 26 million emergency supplies and shared lifesaving technology in response to more than 200 hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and other natural disasters. Learn more about our disaster relief efforts.