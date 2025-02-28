Spring District and the $100 million commitment to the City of Bellevue are part of Amazon’s broader

commitment to the Puget Sound region

, where we continue to invest in

housing

,

education

,

food security

, and other causes that make a tangible impact in our community. Last year alone, we contributed $68 million to 120 Washington state community partners. Since 2021, we have also committed more than $780 million to help create or preserve affordable housing for nearly 19,000 people through the

Amazon Housing Fund

. Read more about our commitment to the Puget Sound community in our

2024 Community Impact Report

.