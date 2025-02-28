Amazon is committing $100 million in the City of Bellevue to accelerate the production of affordable housing for low-to-moderate income families. Amazon will partner closely with the City of Bellevue on this initiative with a goal of decreasing construction timelines by one to two years, helping to get individuals and families into their new homes faster.
This Bellevue commitment is part of Amazon’s $3.6 billion initiative to preserve and create 35,000 affordable homes across the Puget Sound, National Capital, and Nashville regions. The commitment will support projects throughout Bellevue, with a particular focus on projects supported by the City and on Bellevue's three city-owned transit-oriented sites—giving low-to-moderate income families close proximity to community resources.
David Zapolsky, Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer at Amazon, announced the news at the ground breaking of Spring District, a BRIDGE Housing Community that will bring 234 affordable homes to the City of Bellevue through a transit-oriented development. The new community will be housed in two multi-story buildings, steps from the Spring District Link rail station and feature studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes for households earning 60% of the Area Median Income and below, with forty units reserved for individuals with developmental disabilities. The community is scheduled for completion in November 2026.
“I’m excited to announce Amazon is committing $100 million to the City of Bellevue to fund high-priority affordable housing initiatives as we break ground on Spring District, one of our largest Puget Sound developments,” said Zapolsky. “To date, we’ve helped create or preserve more than 1,400 homes in Bellevue, which increased the City’s number of affordable housing units by 31%. Today’s commitment moves us even closer to our collective goals of securing affordable housing for those in need.”
“This is a particularly exciting time for our city and the region,” said Bellevue Mayor Lynne Robinson. “We have a courageous and dedicated partner in Amazon, who recognizes the complex and pressing needs of the moment and joins us in developing innovative solutions. This gives me confidence in our future. We are thankful for the trust and collaboration it takes to bring investments like Amazon’s housing fund to life in our communities, providing critical housing resources for decades to come.”
Spring District and the $100 million commitment to the City of Bellevue are part of Amazon’s broader commitment to the Puget Sound region, where we continue to invest in housing, education, food security, and other causes that make a tangible impact in our community. Last year alone, we contributed $68 million to 120 Washington state community partners. Since 2021, we have also committed more than $780 million to help create or preserve affordable housing for nearly 19,000 people through the Amazon Housing Fund. Read more about our commitment to the Puget Sound community in our 2024 Community Impact Report.
Trending news and stories
- Amazon Bedrock introduces Claude 3.7 Sonnet, Anthropic’s most intelligent model to date, offering ‘hybrid reasoning’
- Ring’s latest cameras deliver everything from superior image quality to full-room views
- How Amazon approaches carbon credits, a key tool in the fight against climate change
- 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' to return for Season 3