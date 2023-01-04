Back to Amazon
Who We Are / Public Policy

Housing Equity

All people should have access to housing they can afford; the private and public sectors can work together to address this challenge.
Our position
Our position

Low-income and minority families are disproportionately affected by an affordable housing shortage in the U.S. While only governments at the local, state, and federal level have the capacity to implement more effective housing policies, we believe the private and public sectors can work together to address this challenge.

We will use our position as a large employer to support innovative housing affordability initiatives. And, in locations where we have a sizeable presence, we will invest directly in efforts where we believe our financial support will make a difference.
Learn more about our commitment to housing equity
