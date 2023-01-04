Housing Equity

Our position

Low-income and minority families are disproportionately affected by an affordable housing shortage in the U.S. While only governments at the local, state, and federal level have the capacity to implement more effective housing policies, we believe the private and public sectors can work together to address this challenge.We will use our position as a large employer to support innovative housing affordability initiatives. And, in locations where we have a sizeable presence, we willin efforts where we believe our financial support will make a difference.