Housing Equity
All people should have access to housing they can afford; the private and public sectors can work together to address this challenge.
Our position
Low-income and minority families are disproportionately affected by an affordable housing shortage in the U.S. While only governments at the local, state, and federal level have the capacity to implement more effective housing policies, we believe the private and public sectors can work together to address this challenge.
We will use our position as a large employer to support innovative housing affordability initiatives. And, in locations where we have a sizeable presence, we will invest directly in efforts where we believe our financial support will make a difference.
Learn more about our commitment to housing equity
With low-rate loans, grants, and partnerships with local governments and nonprofit agencies, Amazon is working to address the national housing affordability challenges starting in our hometown communities.
Public-private cooperation creates the best chance for success.
Fund commits $300 million to create 3,000 new affordable homes near public transit for families in the Puget Sound, Arlington, and Nashville regions.