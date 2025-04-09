In our own models, we scan for known CSAM on data sets that are used to build our generative AI models and remove and report that content to NCMEC. We design and test our models and generative AI applications to reduce the risk that they will produce exploitative content. Our first party image models embed an

invisible watermark

on all images they generate, and we also offer a

detection solution

to allow individuals to check for the existence of the watermark. Our first party image models also by default include

content credentials

based on a technical specification developed by the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA).