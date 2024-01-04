The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon on September 26, 2023. The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. The case number is 2:23-cv-01495-JHC.

The following table includes important legal filings related to the lawsuit:



Date Description Downloadable link December 8, 2023 Amazon files motion to dismiss PDF November 2, 2023 FTC refiles complaint with fewer redactions PDF September 26, 2023 FTC files complaint PDF

