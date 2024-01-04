The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon on September 26, 2023. The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. The case number is 2:23-cv-01495-JHC.
The following table includes important legal filings related to the lawsuit:
|Date
|Description
|Downloadable link
|December 8, 2023
|Amazon files motion to dismiss
|November 2, 2023
|FTC refiles complaint with fewer redactions
|September 26, 2023
|FTC files complaint
For more information, go to Competition in Public Policy.