The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon on September 26, 2023. The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. The case number is 2:23-cv-01495-JHC.

The following table includes important legal filings related to the lawsuit:

DateDescriptionDownloadable link
December 8, 2023Amazon files motion to dismissPDF
November 2, 2023FTC refiles complaint with fewer redactionsPDF
September 26, 2023FTC files complaintPDF

